In my recent article, we talked about purchasing a vacation home—especially if you want to get out of the heat during our Tucson summers!
What happens if you want to rent out your vacation home—either full-time or partially (meaning you sometimes use it as a vacation home and sometimes rent it out).
Is it a Vacation Home?
If you bought your vacation home exclusively for personal enjoyment, you could generally deduct your mortgage interest and real estate taxes, as you would on a primary residence. You use Schedule A of the 1040 tax return to take the deductions.
You can write off the mortgage interest you pay on up to $750,000 of debt secured by both your first and second homes. This amount is $1 million if your mortgage loans were in existence as of December 15, 2017.
Your deduction for state and local taxes paid is capped at $10,000 for the years 2018 through 2025, so, you may not be able to deduct these taxes depending on the taxes you pay on your primary residence.
The tax law even allows you to rent out your vacation home for up to 14 days per year without paying taxes on the rental income. This can be useful if you want to use your home most of the time but rent it out to a neighbor or family member for two weeks of the year.
Is it a Rental Property?
If you purchase a second home but never use it personally, the law considers the home an investment or rental property. Time spent checking on the house or making repairs does not count as personal use and the costs incurred to check on the house and do the repairs (travel, meals, and supplies) are deductible as rental home expenses. You cannot deduct the value of the labor you incur to do the work though.
As an exclusive rental property, you can deduct numerous expenses including property taxes, insurance, mortgage interest, utilities, housekeeping, and repairs. Even towels and sheets can be deductible. You use Schedule E on your tax return to report rent collected and related expenses.
You can also write off depreciation, which is the value lost due to the wear and tear that a home experiences over time. This is not a cash expense—it is just an expense that the IRS allows to recognize that someone is using the home, and therefore the home will eventually need to be repaired, painted, or remodeled to keep it in good shape.
Deducting depreciation now will reduce your current taxes; eventually taxes (at the lower capital gains rate) will be owed when you sell the rental property many years from now.
A key to rental home ownership is treating the rental property like a business—you need to keep detailed records and maintain a separate checking account. It is wise to also keep any deposits a renter gives you in a separate savings account and not commingled with an operating account you use to pay the bills.
Real estate investments generally are considered passive income— unlike income from a job, which is considered active – because revenue is generated from the money you invested rather than from the work that you do. You must pay taxes on your income regardless of whether it's active or passive. Money earned from real estate investing is reported on the Schedule E form and gets carried forward to line 17 of your 1040 tax return. It's then included with your other income and is subject to regular taxes.
To maximize deductions, you need to be involved in the rental property. That means performing such duties as approving new tenants and coming up with your rental terms. You also need to own at least 10 percent of the property—you can see IRS Publication 527 for additional details.
If your adjusted gross income is below $100,000, you can deduct as much as $25,000 for rental losses—that is, the excess of your rental expenses over your rental receipts.
You might say, why do I want to own a rental property that has losses? Many people are looking for losses like this to reduce their current taxes. Remember, depreciation is a non-cash expense that will reduce your taxes but does not use cash.
If you make over $150,000 in adjusted gross income, you cannot deduct rental loses but you can carry forward excess losses to future years or offset any gains when you eventually sell the property.
The law allows you to deduct all your rental losses if you can demonstrate that you are in the business of real estate – a Professional. To achieve this definition, you must spend at least 750 hours per year working in the real estate industry.
What if the Property is Both a Rental Home and a Vacation Home?
The tax picture gets more complicated when you have personal use of your vacation home AND you sent it out for more than 14 days. Remember, rental income is tax-free only if you rent the home for 14 days or less.
The key to maximizing tax deductions for vacation homes is keeping annual personal use of your second home to fewer than 15 days or 10 percent of the total rental days, whichever is greater. If you do that, the vacation home can be treated as a rental property, meaning you get the same generous deductions. To avoid going over the 10 percent limit, you shouldn’t use your vacation home more than one day for every 10 days you rent it.
Summary
It is a joy to own a vacation home to get away from the heat or just to have a change of venue. One way to pay for this extra expense is to rent it out through the year. I have had good experiences with renting second homes but there are many rules to follow to make sure you receive the tax benefits. Please contact me with any questions.
Kathy Minx, CPA, is a licensed realtor with Long Realty and is registered to sell in the White Mountains (Pinetop, Show Low, Alpine, Greer) as well as the Tucson market. She has owned and managed eight vacation homes and can help you find your dream getaway.