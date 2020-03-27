You’ve decided it’s time to sell your home—and now you’re thinking of what you can do to increase your home's value and ensure a quicker sale before putting it on the market. To avoid making costly mistakes, it’s important to know which home improvement projects can actually add value to your home and raise your asking price. Whether you’re looking to sell in six months or in six years, consider the following six key renovations to both beautify your home now and increase your home’s value for its future sale.
- Spice Up the Kitchen Is your kitchen completely functional and ready to use right away? Homebuyers will be drawn to your property if the kitchen is up-to-date and in good, clean condition. You don’t necessarily have to splurge on your kitchen upgrade. Focus on doing critical minor repairs, such as upgrading your kitchen faucets or changing out tired countertops, perhaps just the kitchen island counter. Give dated oak cabinetry an affordable facelift with hardware and paint, and breathe new life to the room by removing curtains and dated valances or cornices. If your kitchen appliances are seriously outdated and your budget allows, you may want to invest in stainless steel appliances for a modern, high-end vibe. Plan ahead for the best times to buy appliances, typically September and October, when manufactures unveil new models and retailers clear out the old, Black Friday, and other holiday sales. You’ll also save by purchasing an appliance bundle and inquiring about price-matching.
- Refresh the Bath A clean, tidy and refreshing bathroom increases the appeal of your home. For an easy inexpensive makeover, have your painter or handyman remove the plate glass mirrors (in SaddleBrooke, these are held in place only by the bottom channel and mounting clips) and mount framed mirrors instead. Banish the dated Hollywood style bathroom light bars and replace with inexpensive updated lighting fixture or sconces from Home Depot or Lowes, or search online for a DIY vanity light refresh kit. Change out the shower curtain and add well-coordinated decorative accents. Additionally, consider installing new faucets to coordinate with other bath finishes, and a granite vanity top (search for a remnant at one of the many local granite fabricators yards). Another trick to give standard height counters the appearance and ease of use of executive height is to mount vessel sinks on top of counters.
- Neutralize the Walls A new coat of paint can do wonders in reviving walls and livening up your home overall. Repaint only where necessary rather than repaint the entire house — and be sure to choose a paint that effectively hides the old one. The bath, kitchen and boldly colored walls are key areas that usually need repainting. Envelope painting a rooms walls, trim and ceiling is passe; paint your colored ceilings a light neutral color to lighten and refresh your space. Select neutral palettes instead of bold colors, as homebuyers have varying tastes and preferences. Neutral colors are easier to work with when personalizing the home interior. Allow homebuyers to envision themselves living in your home, and don’t put them off with brightly painted walls.
- Improve Curb Appeal Your chances of making a great first impression are much higher when your home exterior looks presentable and inviting. Transform the look of your house from the outside by repainting the front door and security doors, trimming overgrown bushes, removing stains on flagstone walkways, and displaying beautiful potted plants of the living or no-water-needed metal variety. Don’t underestimate how much a fresh paint job will boost your home’s curb appeal and lend the instant impression of a well-maintained property.
- Refresh Flooring If your budget allows, consider unifying your floor with the newest generation of beautiful, comfortable and relatively inexpensive luxury vinyl flooring. Styled to mimic wood plank flooring, it is less costly than the ceramic or porcelain wood plank varieties and as practical as stone in its waterproof nature and, more so, it lacks dirt-attracting grout lines and lends comfort underfoot. Replace carpet that is either stained or boldly colored with a neutral carpet. Many local carpet retailers stock inexpensive builder grade carpets in neutral shades. Consider a carpet that tonally matches other existing flooring to lend the impression of space, but veer away from pink or peach undertones.
- Remove Overly Personal Elements Is one of your bathrooms or kitchen embellished with bold wallpaper? Or perhaps you have a large photo gallery of your kids and grandkids along the hallway or staircase. Whatever it is, make sure to get rid of personal decor elements that catch attention for the wrong reasons. It’s best to strike a balance between making your home look move-in ready and enough of a blank slate to make customizing it easy.
While your sprucing up your home, be sure to consult with a real estate professional to guide you. They know firsthand the features and finishes that appeal to current buyers and can advise you on the specifics of your home that could be most cost-effectively improved for buyer appeal. While you may have a sense on pricing from neighborhood sales and online real estate valuations, it is crucial to hire a professional realtor to have your home appraised properly, staged in its best light, professionally photographed and wisely priced. When you invest a little time and effort into improving your home and finding a realtor you can trust and who is knowledgeable about our local retirement communities, you’ll be able to speed up the sale of your home, experience a smooth transaction, and come out ahead with your investment!