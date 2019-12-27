Sly as a Fox
What’s that poop on my wall?
I quite often get asked to I.D. scat left in yards, streets, golf courses, roof tops etc. (Well I guess it’s good to be considered an expert in something.)
How do identify scat? Here are some clues.
The location and placement of the scat: Is it in the open, buried, at trail crossing, bottom of tree, etc.?
The size of the scat: Size may be the only distinguishing feature. Some scat will look identical to others from the same family.
If the scat is similar to another species, search for nearby tracks.
What is the shape: Tapered at ends, tubular, pellets, twisted, plops?
What is found within the scat: berries, hair, seeds? If none of these are found it’s probably a dog of a NPU (non-picker-upper) unfortunately some still live here.
Have you found animal scat prominently displayed on your wall or on a landscape feature in your yard? It’s likely the Gray Fox.
Even though you may not have seen one, they do live here in SaddleBrooke.
Checking out your Yard
Perhaps you have fruit such as apricots or figs disappearing form you trees during the night. If so, you may have a gray fox visiting your yard.
The gray fox can be distinguished from the coyote by its smaller size.
Gray foxes have a unique ability not shared with coyotes: they can climb trees, using their sharp, slightly curved claws. They climb headfirst and descend the same way. This climbing ability allows them an escape coyotes looking to make a meal out of them. Unfortunately for the foxes, mountain lions and bobcats, which also occasionally eat them, can climb even better. The gray fox also falls prey to owls, hawks and humans who kill them for their fur. Over 500,000 are trapped each year to meet the ever-growing demand for their fur.
”Sly” the Gray Fox
The foxes are silvery-gray from their long snouts to their bushy tails, topped and tipped with a black streak. Russet fur surrounds their ears and edges their white bellies and tails. They are found throughout the eastern half of the United States, and the Southwest, and north along the Pacific Coast to Oregon. Litters of four pups are born in the spring and raised by both parents.
Foxes are opportunistic foragers and will eat numerous types of food. They hunt anything as large as a rabbit including birds, lizards, snakes, and insects. They also eat vegetation such as juniper berries, mesquite beans, prickly pear fruit, and around SaddleBrooke, pyracantha berries.
These foxes are usually nocturnal but are sometimes seen out and about in the morning or evening.
Why is the fox scat on my wall? Foxes leave their scats in prominent places, such as on the tops of boulders, as territorial markers. In other words, they have claimed your yard as theirs.