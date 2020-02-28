Last summer a resident golfer was out playing a few holes in the late afternoon. He hit his ball to the green on a par three and suddenly a young coyote ran out and grabbed his ball. The coyote soon realized that the ball was not food, dropped the ball and to the astonishment of the golfer the animal approached him as a pet dog would looking for a treat.
This isn’t food!
I had had several reports of a group of young coyotes that seemed to not be afraid of human contact. This behavior is not normal and unfortunately usually because someone has been feeding them. I know that a cute little coyote pup that is searching for a meal is a real temptation. In fact, many people enjoy feeding wildlife. Yet, while feeding the animals can be fun for humans, it is usually detrimental for the animals, and will harm them more than it helps them.
Keep in mind that we humans have chosen to live in a wildlife habitat, which displaces some animals, while also providing attractive habitats for others. DO NOT feed wildlife! Keep wildlife healthy and wild! Beside that it is against the law.
13-2927. Unlawful feeding of wildlife; classification explains:
A person commits unlawful feeding of wildlife by intentionally, knowingly or recklessly feeding, attracting or otherwise enticing wildlife into an area, except for:
- Persons lawfully taking or holding wildlife pursuant to title 17 or pursuant to rules or orders of the Arizona game and fish commission.
- Public employees or authorized agents acting within the scope of their authority for public safety or for wildlife management purposes.
- Normal agricultural or livestock operational practices.
- Tree squirrels or birds.
Helpful tips:
- Do not intentionally feed wildlife; animals quickly associate food with humans. • Feed pets indoors or remove leftover food immediately. • Store all garbage securely. Do not discard edible garbage where javelina, skunks, coyotes and other wild animals can get to it. • Keep bird seed and water off the ground and out of reach of wild animals. A platform can be attached to the bottom of most feeders to catch spilled seed.
Other points to consider:
- When wild animals begin to depend on humans for food, their foraging skills may be diminished. When young wild animals are taught to depend on humans for food, they may become less experienced at foraging and consequently less likely to survive.
- Wild animals that are used to being fed by humans commonly lose their fear of people. Animals that are unafraid of people will approach them for food and are sometimes mistaken as rabid and killed. An instinctive wariness of people is important to a wild animal's survival.
- The food fed to animals by humans is inadequate nutritionally and can cause serious health problems for the animals. Most humans will feed wildlife food that they have in their homes which bears no resemblance to what the animals eat in the wild.
- Animals are opportunistic and will go for the most convenient food source available. When food is readily available, animals will gather in abnormally large numbers. This means that if one animal in the group has an illness or disease, it can spread throughout the group.
- Reproduction rates may also be affected when an artificial food source is readily available. In the wild, the number of animals being born is often directly related to the amount of natural food available. This is nature's way of keeping a balance and making sure there are not too many animals in one area.
There are other ways to enjoy wildlife without harming them. Planting native plants which are a natural food source will provide this opportunity. So please, help wildlife by enjoying them from a distance - their lives depend on it.
Is that dinner on your leash?
Use these basic rules for walking your dog to avoid coyotes:
- Keep your dog on a six-foot leash.
This length is long enough to let your dog have some freedom but not so long that you can’t easily control your dog should you need to, especially at a moment’s notice.
- Avoid areas known to have coyote activity.
If you’ve heard neighbors report coyotes sighted in a certain area, make the common-sense decision to avoid walking your dog in those areas.
- Stick to trails and open paths and avoid areas with thick brush.
Heading into areas where there is thick brush lining the path increases your chances of running into a coyote. Staying on-trail in open areas gives you plenty of time to spot and react to a coyote.
- Avoid walking your dog at sunrise and sunset hours.
Coyotes are naturally active during the day, though urban coyotes usually switch to nocturnal behavior. Either way, they are often active at twilight hours. If you’re walking your dog during sunrise or sunset, be aware that it increases your chances of an interaction with a coyote.
If you follow these simple rules, you are way ahead of the game in enjoying a quiet walk with your dog.
If you and your dog encounter a coyote, you should:
- Leash your dog.
- Pick up and carry small dogs. It is important to have full control over your dog so that they do not run toward, away from, or otherwise engage the coyote.
- Stand tall and assertive.
- Coyotes are wary of humans and your presence is usually enough to drive off a coyote. Maintain eye contact. Do not turn your back on the coyote and do not run.
- Haze the coyote until it leaves the area.
The kindest thing you can do for a coyote is to scare it away, especially if he or she is overly curious about dogs. Keeping up a coyote’s natural fear of humans is the only way to keep coyotes alive, for a coyote that becomes too brazen is sure to end up dead.
Haze the coyote by yelling, stomping your feet, shaking a jacket or noise maker, tossing rocks or branches at the ground near the coyote and anything else that will frighten the coyote off. If the coyote freezes or runs a little way away and turns to watch you again, continue hazing and moving toward the coyote until it leaves the area entirely.
You should carry a noise maker with you while walking the dog. These are available at your local feed stores.