The Gardeners Exchange in conjunction with the SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invites you to attend “The Dirt on Soil,” presented by Emily Rockey, Director of Marketing and Sales for Tank’s Green Stuff. The program will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at the Sol Ballroom, SaddleBrooke Ranch at 1 p.m..
Sometimes called the "Dirt Girl," Emily Rockey will share the story of Tank’s which specializes in “green” landscaping materials such as organic compost and mulch for gardens and landscapes—Good for People, Plants, and Planet.
Emily will bring her passion and enthusiasm for all things soil to help our gardens to be productive and our landscapes to look their best. Topics will include foundational soil concepts, the relationship between organic matter and beneficial microbes, the keys to achieve balance in the soil and the essential method to build healthy living soil. Get ready to talk DIRT!
No registration needed. Open seating. For more information, please contact Zann Wilson at zannlwilson@gmail.com or call 219-263-3261.