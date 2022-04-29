Join your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners on Wednesday, May 18 at MountainView Ballroom West at 1 p.m. for “Spicy Shrubs for the Desert Southwest” with Starr Nursery owner, Greg Starr. Greg will discuss a treasure trove of little-known shrubs, including some fantastic flowering perennials. Not only the author of "Agaves", but "Cool Plants for Hot Gardens" (recently revised new edition) which will be available for purchase. Greg will also have plants to sell, so bring your cash or checks.

After graduating from the University of Arizona with an master's degree in horticulture/botany, Greg opened Starr Nursery in 1985, specializing in new and unusual drought tolerant plants. Over the course of 20-years, he wrote "Cool Plants for Hot Gardens" to help homeowners and landscapers in the desert southwest select appropriate plants for their landscapes. Don’t miss this informative live, in-person program. Bring any garden or landscape questions before the program to Ask Your Master Gardener.

Questions? Email zannlwilson@gmail.com.