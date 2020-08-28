On these cold days, I crave Italian food and I have no Italian background in my family. You can have Spaghetti and Meatballs any time but sometimes I just like to putter in the kitchen. Also, my friend, Lori sends me recipes that are easy to make because she talks with a lot of busy mothers and housewives. I have told her that retirees are busy, too, and need nice meals to share with friends, neighbors and family. You can visit her website at www.morewithlesstoday.com and you will get some great money-saving ideas. For now, I want to share a recipe from Lori that is easy to make, is great for leftovers if you make extra, and it is something the grandkids love to help make.
Spinach Lasagna Rolls
Ingredients
- 1 jar tomato sauce (like Bertolli Tomato & Basil)
- 1 box Lasagna Noodles
- 1 bag fresh spinach
- 1 container Ricotta Cheese
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan Cheese
- 18 0z. pkg. shredded Mozzarella Cheese
- 1 egg (room temperature)
Method
- Cook the noodles per package instructions. Leave them slightly undercooked because they will be baked after filling them. Remove them from the hot water and lay them flat in a single layer to cool. (I use my baking sheet that I have covered with parchment paper).
- Chop and steam the spinach while the pasta cooks. When the spinach is cooked, press to remove as much liquid as possible; set aside to cool.
- After the spinach has cooled, stir in the Parmesan and Ricotta cheeses.
- Whisk the room temperature egg in a small bowl and add it to the cheese and spinach mixture.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Spread a layer of the cheese and spinach mixture down the center of a flat noodle. Don't go too close to the edge of the noodle because it will squish out when it is rolled.
- Roll the noodle up and place the roll onto another baking sheet. Again, cover the baking sheet with foil or parchment paper so you have less of a mess to clean up afterwards. Repeat rolling with remaining noodles and mixture.
- Top each lasagna roll with a spoonful of the tomato sauce and a sprinkle of shredded Mozzarella Cheese. Bake in the preheated oven for 18 to 20 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and serve hot with a side salad and garlic bread to complete the meal.
- A nice Lemon Pudding would complement this meal for dessert.