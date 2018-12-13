Fall was glorious with its cooler weather and changing leaves. We regaled in the reds, greens and golds of the holiday season and drank a cup of cheer as we celebrated the New Year. But January, well, can be a little blah after all the celebrating. The first month of the year is when I like to regroup and give my house a little refresh.
- Now it’s time to take down the decorations and put them away for another year. While it’s tempting to just throw everything in boxes, why not review what you have? Will it bring you joy to see it again next year or is it time to part ways? Decorations that are worn, discolored or broken should be tossed, but items that still have life can be donated to a charity group.
- As you put those decorations away in the garage, take a look at what else you’re storing there. If you haven’t used it in the past year or two, do you really need to keep it? You may be surprised at what’s growing cobwebs out there!
- Inside, does your home now seem dull without the holiday decorations? Give it new life by rearranging furniture, repurposing your knick knacks, or adding a pop of color to get you through the doldrums of winter.
This is also a great time of year to think about getting involved in arts & crafts, hiking, biking, sports, reading clubs; the possibilities are only as limited as you make them.