As SaddleBrooke residents continue to stay safe during the current climate, residents need to remain vigilant and mindful of the fact pests have no concept of what else is going on in the world. Therefore, based on normal weather patterns, the pest we start seeing this time of year in this area is the scorpion. As I have said previously, scorpions can be one of the most difficult pests to eliminate because they do an amazing job of tucking themselves away from detection. Although they are not aggressive hunters, their sting can be quite painful, and in the case of one species found in the U.S., it can sometimes lead to hospitalization or even fatal. The most venomous scorpion in North America, Centriroides exilicauda, is commonly referred to as the Arizona bark scorpion. As one of the smaller species of scorpion, an adult male can grow up to eight centimeters long, yellow to yellow-brown in color, with a long slender tail. It is found throughout the desert Southwest including here in our state (where it was first discovered in Tempe in 1927), western New Mexico, northern Mexico, and the west bank of the Colorado River in California.
Altogether, more than 30 species of scorpions are found in the southern and western United States, including scorpions common to Arizonans such as the striped scorpion and the Desert Hairy scorpion. While these non-threatening species can inflict a painful sting, serums are available to relieve severe symptoms. Because scorpions normally move about on the tips of their eight legs, with their bodies seldom touching the surface, they are among the most difficult of pests to control. As a result, many treatment methods are not as effective, since most common treatment methods depend on physical contact with the animal’s body. One effective way to eliminate them is to remove their food supply, but it can take time for that approach to work.
Scorpions feed on insects, so effective scorpion control is dependent on a more complete pest control program providing long lasting residual protection. Since they can survive for weeks without food (and will resort to cannibalism when there is no other source), one of the most effective ways to eliminate scorpions is to physically remove them, one by one, usually at night when they are active. Fortunately, their bodies glow under a black light, so they are relatively easy to spot in the dark.
By the time you see scorpions in the open, you probably already have a serious infestation. For that reason, homeowners should be alert to more subtle signs of scorpions, which can include the sudden, unexplained disappearance of other insects, or finding insect body parts piled neatly in remote corners. Some things homeowners can do to help prevent scorpions include keeping their house clean, de-cluttering floors, keeping your home insect-free, eliminating hiding places like loose rocks, piles of leaves, trash, and other unnecessary debris, consistently trimming tree branches away from a home’s exterior and sealing all points of entry such as outdoor cracks and weather stripping such as surrounding doors & garage doors. Most of all, be advised that scorpions are sedentary and prefer the most humid available locations. Being aware of areas conducive to a scorpion infestation is also important in preventing them from getting comfortable. Such areas include:
- Under Garbage cans
- Organic matter in and around gardens and plant pots
- Under and around rock beds
- Untrimmed palm trees, since the fronds collect moisture and other insects
- Old lumber or bricks
- Decaying debris such as leaves or bark
- Stored boxes
- Water meter / irrigation boxes
- Wall voids and conduits
- Insect infested areas such as attics
- Cracks in crevices in J-Trim and built up BBQ grills
If you have a scorpion infestation after following the above tips, a call to your local pest control professional may be in order as they will have the expertise and experience to safely remove these pests from your home. Tommy Gee is the Manager for Truly Nolen in SaddleBrooke. His service office can be reached at (520) 247-2660. Founded in 1938, Tucson-based Truly Nolen of America (www.trulynolen.com) is one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the United States.