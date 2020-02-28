The Gardeners Exchange in conjunction with the SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invites you to attend "Bullet Proof Plants,” presented by Harlow Garden's manager and TV personality, Debbie Mounce. The program will be presented at the Mountain View West Ballroom on Thursday, March 26 at 1 p.m.
Debbie, a lifelong desert gardener, will showcase plants that are heat and cold hardy as well as drought tolerant and pest resistant. If you have struggled to grow things in the desert southwest, this talk is for you! Come learn what plants will give you a leg up at growing beautiful, healthy, thriving plants in southern Arizona. No registration needed. Open seating. For more information, please contact Margaret Larmour by email at larmour22000@yahoo.com or give her a call at (520) 307-2100.