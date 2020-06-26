One of the many things that Saddlebrooke residents are blessed with is the abundance of citrus. There are enough homeowners who have planted fruit trees that once they start producing there is no shortage of oranges, grapefruits and lemons for anyone who is interested. Even if you don’t have immediate neighbors with trees, bags of fruit, free for the taking, can often be found to the fitness centers, libraries and art studios. Once a year I will typically take full advantage of this availability to make one of Michelle’s favorite liqueurs: limoncello.
Limoncello is an Italian lemon liqueur mainly produced in Southern Italy, especially in the region around the Gulf of Naples, the Sorrentine Peninsula, the Amalfi coast and the island of Capri. It is typically served chilled as a digestive, but it is also an ingredient in several cocktails and can actually be drizzled on ice cream. Limoncello is produced by soaking the zest of lemons in grain alcohol for several weeks, straining out the solids and adding a simple syrup mixture. The recipe is relatively not complex, with the process of zesting the lemons being the hardest part.
I have tinkered with the recipe over the years and have settled on one that I feel balances the intense lemon taste with the sweetness of the sugar and alcohol content. To produce it you only need three basic ingredients:
- 28 to 30 lemons (The St. Teresa lemon is traditionally used in southern Italy, but any lemon will do.)
- Five liters of 190 proof grain alcohol (Everclear is my brand of choice)
- 10 cups of refined sugar
First using a zester or peeler, zest the lemons. Try to get as little of the white inner pith in the zest as this will make the mixture too bitter. Then, using a large glass container add the lemon zest into the grain alcohol and seal the container. (Some people will use non-potato vodka in their recipe, but I find that the end-product tends to be rather anemic.) Place the container in a cool dark location for six weeks.
During this time, you should swirl the container every five days or so to mix the ingredients. After six weeks, carefully filter the solids out of the alcohol solution. I find a large metal kitchen strainer lined with a paper towel removes the zest sediment nicely. Set the alcohol solution aside and create a simple syrup mixture adding ten cups of refined white sugar to ten cups of water heated to a near boil. Stir this mixture until all of the sugar is dissolved. Allow the simple syrup to cool a bit, and then add in the alcohol solution.
Your limoncello is then ready to be bottled. I use either repurposed liquor bottles or if I plan to give it as a gift, find nice .375 liter glass bottles at many home supply stores. This recipe produces approximately 14 .375 liter bottles so you’ll have plenty to share, although the recipe can easily be halved. The bottle can be stored safely in your freezer and will be at the perfect temperature once you’re ready for a delicious after dinner drink. If you aren’t a fan of the flavor of lemons, oranges can be substituted producing a variant called Arancello.
I often put a few small bottles aside as it is a wonderful souvenir for relatives and friends who come to enjoy the beautiful surroundings and opportunities that our community has to offer.
Saluté.
Tom Oetinger holds an advanced certification in wine & spirits from the WSET in London, England. He is available to assist you with your wine events or answer your wine questions at tjo1913@gmail.com.