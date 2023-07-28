Are you having trouble thinking of a great summer dinner? I found a recipe in my box of treasures and want to share it with you. If you are unable to eat some of the ingredients, just substitute your favorites. I am sure it will please whomever you serve it to. This recipe will serve four.

SUPER EASY SHRIMP BOILWhat You will Need:

24 oz. bag frozen peel and eat shrimp, thawed (try Medium Shrimp)

13 oz. cooked Sausage, cut into pieces (use your favorite kind)

8 frozen mini-Corn on Cob, thawed

6 Red Potatoes, quartered

1 Shrimp Boil Bag

1 Lemon, halved

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Fill a large stockpot 2/3 full of water. Add the Boil Bag and Lemon and bring to a boil.

Add the potatoes and boil for 10 to 13 minutes.

Add Corn on Cob.

Wait 5 minutes, then add the Sausage (water will not boil, but will stay hot).

Wait 2 to 3 minutes; add the Shrimp and cook 3 to 5 minutes (or until Shrimp turns pink).

Drain off water. If desired, top the ingredients with melted butter (or serve butter on the side).

A clever way to serve is to spread freezer paper in the middle of the table and pour the contents on the paper. Everyone will help themselves. (The recipe called for pouring the contents on newspaper, but I don’t like the newsprint on my food. If you don’t have freezer paper, use brown paper bags opened or waxed paper, your choice.