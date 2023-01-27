Here is a recipe just right for a larger than normal group of guests, or football fans, or a unit party. With the Super Bowl coming up soon, you might want to try it then if you are having some people over to watch the game. You can start the meal before everyone arrives and enjoy the company first before dining.

How to Make Super Easy Slow Cooker Lasagna

Ingredients

1 1b ground beef (or turkey)

1 cup water

15 oz. ricotta cheese (low-fat optional)

2 cups Italian cheese (Kraft has an Italian Cheese Blend)

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 Tbsps. parsley

1 egg

6 uncooked lasagna noodles

24 oz. spaghetti sauce

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Brown the meat and drain. Add spaghetti sauce and water. In a bowl, mix ricotta cheese, 1 1/2 cups of Italian cheese, parmesan, parsley and egg. Place 1 cup of the meat mixture into your slow cooker, top with 3 lasagna noodles. (you'll need to break them to make them fit), half of cheese mixture and 2 cups of meat sauce. Top with remaining noodles, cheese mixture and meat sauce. Cover with your lid and cook on low for 4-6 hours. Top with remaining cheese and cover for an additional 10 minutes (or until cheese is melted).

Toasted Sourdough rolls or garlic cheese bread is a great accompaniment.