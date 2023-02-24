Meet Susan Stewart and Tom Ellis—a musically inclined couple whose talents range from Opera to rock ‘n’ roll! Yes, they have each had careers in the music industry. Tom started off as a drummer—backing up the likes of Bob Seger, Alice Cooper, and the Flying Burrito Brothers as they came through Colorado Springs. And Susan, a native of Colorado Springs, sang Opera professionally in Atlanta for 10-years. Those were the early years before meeting one another.

Susan and Tom have been together 24-years, and each has two grown children. Tom walked into the neighborhood grocery store and thought “who is that beautiful woman?” Susan was widowed at 39 raising her blind son and younger daughter. Tom was divorced. They started talking and Tom asked Susan out. Susan responded laughing, “Are you an axe murderer?” After exchanging names, she said, “I’m having a fund-raiser at my house tonight, why don’t you stop by.” Turns out they lived around the corner from one another. Susan turned to her friend, “That cute guy from the store showed up!” Susan and Tom connected that evening and their lives changed. “ We’ve not been apart since then—something special happened—it’s when you least expect it.”

Susan’s son George (now 43) is the smallest surviving baby from Colorado Springs—this ended up causing retinal detachments and blindness during childhood. “I remembered a school for the deaf and blind in Colorado Springs—so, we pulled up stakes and moved back from Atlanta,” said Susan.

At that time, Susan retired from singing and took over the family business—property management and real estate. Her father started the Board of Realtors in Colorado Springs in the 1950s. The next year, her mother died, and Susan ended up also raising her handicapped sister for many years.

Meanwhile, Tom’s path had taken him into the trades as an electrician while trying to make it as a musician in LA. He became an automation engineer for Emerson Electric and traveled internationally as a field engineer, working on variable frequency drives when big plants went down. Later, he worked in manufacturing controls for wind turbines in Alaska in the villages where they didn’t have electricity and were able to heat the schools and stoves from the extra power generated.

Finding SaddleBrookeIt was a cold January in Colorado when Tom and Susan decided to head to Arizona for warmer weather. Based on this spontaneous adventure, they ended up in Marana with a sub-par rental—not at all what they expected. As they drove over the hill to visit their friends Ken and Jackie Shelton in SaddleBrooke, they realized they had found what they were looking for! And the next year, they rented in SaddleBrooke. Then one Christmas Eve they saw a FOR SALE sign going up on a villa with a fabulous view. Both were still working in Colorado, so, owning a villa would be a good way to minimize their maintenance and ensure their vacations, while also renting it to others.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Fast forward five-years and they decided they were ready to spend more time here. Quickly, they realized they would want more room if staying all winter. Susan smiled, “We started shopping open houses—I’m a real estate junky. There was Helen—and our fate changed.” We chatted about Tom’s mountain biking, Susan’s water aerobics and our shared connection to Colorado.

The Next ChapterWhen asked how much time they will spend in SaddleBrooke, the response was “We will go back to Colorado this summer and I guarantee you that we will be chomping at the bit to get back here.” When deciding to make this a second home, they needed to connect with the community. “From exercise classes, the pool, and the neighborhood, we are making true friends here. My friend Bonnie asked me if I wanted to go to lunch—yes—oh yes! And my other friend Bonnie had us over for dinner. I don’t feel we will be isolated here—we are making great friends.” They originally thought SaddleBrooke might be too old for them. But they quickly realized that age is irrelevant.

They feel life is healthier for them here . Since attending water aerobics, Susan no longer feels she needs knee replacement surgery. Tom is mountain biking regularly. “It turns me on to think that I can have a healthy retirement. I know I will age differently here. I can’t believe the shape people are in—the mental acuity is impressive.”

And when George comes to visit, they enjoy tandem mountain biking together. Tom smirked, “It can be hard for a blind person—they miss the cues, don’t always anticipate weight shifts which can end up with cactus and blood!” Susan interjected, “George is becoming a teacher of mobility for blind children. He is a tandem cyclist, does triathlons, has three master’s degrees and is a good stoker—for those cycle masters out there.”

Their New HomeWhat captured you about the house? Susan offered, “The glass, the view, the open space. The outside of this place has been incorporated into the inside.” Tom added, “The new HVAC, updated interior, it is in good shape. The privacy also. I feel like we are by ourselves.” Susan and Tom moved into a three-bedroom Montana model in Unit 27 which backs to the golf course and eastern mountain views.