AAAH, Wine Tasting. Two words that give wine lovers instant joy and puts a smile on their face. This activity is one of the most treasured when it comes to the social aspects of wine. Following on from last month’s article “The Best Things About Wine” let’s look at that fun social aspect and the best things about it.
Sampling wine can be an adventure! It’s one of the best ways to find out what wines you really like (and don’t like). After all, when partaking in a wine tasting you’ll usually be poured a fairly small sample of each. So, it’s easy to try something new without committing to a whole glass or a whole bottle. For this reason, I say, go outside your comfort zone as much as possible. If you’re tasting say five wines, pick two or three you know and then be adventurous by picking two or three you are unfamiliar with or unsure about.
Having fun: Yes, it’s true that wine tasting originated as a tool for evaluating wines and thus you may notice some get rather serious about it. Don’t sweat it though and remember it’s okay to smile and have a good time. You’re tasting wine, not attending a tax seminar, and you will not be quizzed at the exit doors. Over time this activity has evolved with another side that’s more social in nature, such as talking about what you’re tasting in the glass with friends or spouse while unwinding at the end of a hectic day. If you’re enjoying the wine and you’re enjoying friendly company, guess what, you’re having fun.
You get to learn and practice. This can be as much or as little as you want. Simply enjoy the wine you’re tasting or go all in on the learning about wine and do a wine tasting class. Learn the swirl, the sniff, the sip, the slurp and finally the best part “the savor”. Not up for a formal class? Then just make it up as you go. Wine is subjective and one person to the next may smell and taste different things in the same wine. So, it’s completely okay to say I taste cherry while someone else says I taste raspberry. You can talk about the wine by elaborating on what you’re smelling and tasting or not, talk amongst yourselves or don’t and just get lost in the wine.
You can create any kind of experience you want! While wine tasting is one of the most exciting things you can do, if you're new to these events, they might seem overwhelming, and even a little intimidating. One great way to take the pressure off, is to make it YOUR OWN! Go wine tasting with friends and family or have a wine tasting in the comfort of your own home with YOUR favorite people. This allows you to relax and talk about the wine freely or just chat about life in general, while you’re sipping and enjoying wine YOUR way.
Author Janice Slayton is a Certified Specialist of Wine, working in the wine industry five plus years. For wine suggestions, with questions or party invitations email to: jslayton@designedforwine.com.