The subject of wine is something I am deeply passionate about. So much so, I made a career out of it. Some may wonder why, what’s so special about wine, anyway? In my opinion, there are so many great things about wine, it’s hard to narrow it down to a few. However, that is exactly what I’m going to attempt to do here, and some may surprise you!
It’s social! How so? Enjoying wine is often an accompaniment to life experiences, where you are and who you’re with. Such as, drinking a nice glass (or bottle!) of wine with friends and family. Few things in life are more enjoyable than that, right? I like to think of wine not as just a beverage, but as an experience, and there is definitely more to it than taste alone!
Wine could have health benefits. There is ongoing research about why wine is considered one of the most powerful elixirs in the world. Keeping in mind the “everything in moderation” theory, here is what studies have found. Wine contains Resveratrol a potent antioxidant, which promotes life longevity, heart health, and better skin as well as, boosting your body’s defenses. Furthermore, Ethanol, the chemical component of alcohol in wine helps to boost the potency of vaccinations (something heavy on all our minds these days). Finally, enjoying some wine is a stress reliever.
Wine comes in a variety of different styles. There’s Red, White, Rosé, Sparkling, Sweet, Fortified, etc. and within that are a plethora of different wine grape types (or varieties). As such, there is usually something for everyone! Even non-alcoholic wine for those that don’t or can’t indulge in such things. Granted this diversity is one of the aspects that can make wine complicated. But, back to “it’s social”, that’s what wine tastings are for, fun and discovery!
Wine has NO rules! Despite what you might think or otherwise be told by a self-proclaiming wine snob, the one rule of wine is, there are no rules. If you want wine with ice cubes on a hot day, go for it. If you want to have red wine with your fish or white wine with steak, do it! At the end of the day, wine is only as complicated as YOU make it. Wine is fun, it’s meant to be enjoyed and all you REALLY need to do that, is an opener and a glass!
Want to know more about having fun with wine socially, how those health benefits are possible or practicing the no rules concepts of your wine experience? Keep an eye out for my follow-on articles which will dive into each one.
Lastly for all of you out there thinking, “I don’t care about any of this, I’m just drinking the stuff”. That’s ok too, but I say, you ARE still experiencing wine, you MAY still be benefiting from it, and you DO have plenty of choices. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it!
Author: Janice Slayton is a Certified Specialist of Wine, working in the wine industry for five+ years. For wine suggestions, with questions or party invitations email to jslayton@designedforwine.com.