With Spring fully underway, bees and wasps will be buzzing into SaddleBrooke with the potential to sting residents. Being aware of your surroundings can help you stay on guard when it comes to these stinging insects.

Bees are the most important pollinating insects, and their interdependence with plants makes them an excellent example of symbiosis that is beneficial to both parties. Bees are environmentally friendly and are vital as pollinators. Each year, bees pollinate an estimated $10 billion of crops in the United States alone. And some estimate that these insect pollinators contribute to one-third of the world’s diet.

In Arizona, we consider all honey bees Africanized. Africanized bees are focused on increasing their numbers, they build nests in the hollows of trees, eaves, inside walls, on porches, in sheds, in attics/crawl spaces, and in unlikely places such as trash receptacles and abandoned vehicles. Because they build nests, swarm aggressively and more rapidly than other honey bees, homeowners may not be aware they are in the presence of Africanized bees until they unwittingly encounter these aggressive species. These bees react even to noises and vibrations near their nests and attack in greater numbers, for a longer period of time than common honey bees.

Because Africanized bees sting ten times more per victim than non-aggressive honey bees and tend to attract more attackers per victim. Sometimes you may encounter the “head butt” from a bee if you are near the nest. This is a warning shot, making a statement to you they know you are near their hive. If gone ignored, the can attack aggressively and quickly. If you are attacked, seek shelter immediately in an enclosed building or a vehicle. Once inside the enclosed area, do not lock the doors as other people may be seeking shelter as well. Bees tend to sting heads and hands, so cover your mouth to avoid airway stings.

The average human can sustain 10 honey bee stings per pound of body weight. Example a hundred ten pound person can die from 1200 stings in a short period of time. Of course if you are allergic to bees it would take less, even a single sting could cause death. Ten to 12 stings at a time expect symptoms including extreme pain and itching, to rapid swelling around the eyes, ears, tongue and throat seek medical attention immediately.

Generally a large beehive is rarely a danger to many people. And bees going about their daily business in ways that don’t interfere with yours are not to be bothered with. Call in a professional to remove bee swarms or beehives. Only a pest control professional or experienced beekeeper trained and equipped to handling bees should undertake such a job. Keep pets and children well away from any suspected nesting sites until you get a professional inspection.

Meanwhile, although some species of wasps may be very bothersome to people, majority of the species are solitary and non-stinging. Additionally, wasps are extremely important in the control of other pest insects because almost all pests are the food source for at least one species of wasp. Without the presence of wasps, this natural insect control would not be possible. Although wasps are helpful to the environment, they can also be dangerous when encountering people. If their nest is distrusted, wasps become very defensive and will swarm and sting in order to protect the nest.

Wasp infestations can be fairly common in residential areas. If you notice a few wasps flying near your home, that can be an indication that a nest is located nearby and you should inspect your home to determine its location and eliminate it. Wasps nest are usually small in size but some can grow to be a very large home to an enormous population of wasps. Nests can be found both on and near homes. Generally, wasps prefer to nest in a location that provides shelter from the elements, such as under siding, eaves, corners of homes, in gutters or in trees.

The best way to avoid a wasp sting to is avoid both wasps and their nests. Wasps will usually only sting when their nest is disturbed but some will if they are swatted at or disturbed. Take extra care while eating and drinking outdoors because it is common for wasps to climb into aluminum cans and sting as soon as you take that drink. If a sting does occur, the symptoms are usually short lasting. The initial burn of the sting usually fades to tenderness and swelling. Wasp stings can be extremely dangerous for those allergic to them. If at any time you feel that the sting is serious, seek medical help as soon as possible.

If you do locate a wasps nest, there are several steps that you can take to eliminate the nest is a safe manner. Although there are other methods to eliminate an infestation, the easiest and safest way is to call your local pest control expert. If the nest is small, there are several methods that you can try to get rid of it such as knocking it down or using an aerosol spray. Always take extra care when handling a nest because wasps will sting if they feel threatened. If at any time you feel that the problem is out of control, immediately contact your local pest control expert in order to ensure a quick, safe and effective removal.

Paul Opocensky is the Manager for Truly Nolen in SaddleBrooke. His service office can be reached at (520) 219-2494. Founded in 1938, Tucson-based Truly Nolen of America (trulynolen.com ) is one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the United States.