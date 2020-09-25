I guess that we won’t find Trick or Treaters’ knocking at our door this year. So, to keep up the spirit of Halloween let’s talk about the pumpkin of our desert, the Coyote Gourd. I find these growing in sandy soil around dry washes in the spring and summer after the Monsoon rains. It looks like they are going to be real hard to find this year with our non-soon season.
Common names: Coyote Gourd or Coyote Melon.
Latin name: Cucurbita palmata
The coyote melon is a member of the Gourd Family (Cucurbitaceae) as is the much larger pumpkin (Cucurbita pepo) of Halloween fame. Since the two are in the same genus Cucurbita, it can be argued that they are closely related.
Blossom Fruit
Coyote melon has one of the largest and latest blooming flowers in our desert. With a diameter of about four inches and a bold, orange-yellow color, the coyote melon flower will stand out. Though large and attractive, the flower of the coyote melon is not to be smelled. The fragrance is unpleasant and attracts flies that pollinate the flowers.
Description: Cucurbita palmata is a sprawling vine with the above-the-ground part of the plant rough to the touch usually owing to short, stiff hairs. The stiff, curling yellow flowers are two to three inches wide.
Leaf: The dark green, light-veined leaves are sharply palmate with usually five long triangular points.
Range: Southwestern deserts
Habitat: Sandy places
Flowering time: April to September
Notes: The striped, green gourds are fibrous and unpalatable inside, but ground seeds were eaten by native Indians, and the dried gourds were used as rattles in dances. During fall when the melons are ripe and plentiful, the flat, watermelon-like seeds are often found in coyote scat. The gourds are often used by artists to make bowls and other decorative crafts. They also make great Christmas tree ornaments!