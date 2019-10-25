Calling for a Mate
If you have not heard them yet you will soon.
What’s that you say?...
It’s the mating call of the Great Horned Owl.
Great Horned Owls have a lot to say! When a pair of Great Horned Owls calls in a duet, the female usually hoots first, and the male replies at a lower pitch. Great Horned Owls may also pierce the darkness with an eerie shriek, which may signal a hungry owlet begging for food or a female defending its nest. They can also hiss, pop, meow, coo, and snap their bills. So have a listen after dark. There may be a Great Horned Owl in your neighborhood! In fact, over the years I have discovered at least six GHO nesting sites in SaddleBrooke.
SaddleBrooke Golf Course # 8 Tee
An owl pair may breed and nest in the same area for many years but are limited by the fact that they don’t build their own nests. They must find a structure built the previous year by an industrious red-tailed hawk pair or use an old Coopers hawks’ nest. They’re also known to nest in tree snags and large cavities. Years ago, one nested on the ledge outside the HOA-1 clubhouse. Unfortunately, she became the victim of secondary poisoning. Thankfully most residents and HOA-1 do not use poison bait traps anymore.
Once they claim a nest, the owl pair engages in hooting duets to make sure other owls recognize that their territory is taken. Then, in February or March, the female begins laying eggs. Since it’s still very cold, she is bound to the nest for the next two months or so, except for quick hunting trips, during which the male spells her on the nest. Her mate hunts and brings her most of her food during this time of incubating eggs, then keeping chicks warm. As an owl hunkers down on the nest, the only thing visible may be those big ear tufts.
History of Owls
Owls have inspired rich iconography, across many cultures and generations. For some Native American nations, such as the Aztecs and the Ojibwas, the bird augured bad news, bad spirits, or even death. In ancient Greece, it was the symbol of power, appearing in mythology with Athena, the goddess of wisdom. The depiction of an owl in profile shows up in ancient Egyptian language as a hieroglyph (for the letter m). In Harry Potter, owls are messengers, trafficking between the realms of the real and the fantastic.
About Horned Owls
Great Horned Owls are fierce predators that can take large prey, including raptors and other owls. They also eat rabbits, rodents and even skunks. When clenched, a Great Horned Owl’s strong talons require a force of 28-pounds to open. The owls use this deadly grip to sever the spine of large prey. Great Horned Owls are covered in extremely soft feathers that insulate them against the cold winter weather and help them fly very quietly in pursuit of prey. Their short, wide wings allow them to maneuver among the trees.
Packrat for Dinner
Great Horned Owls have large eyes, pupils that open widely in the dark, and retinas containing many rod cells for excellent night vision. Their eyes don’t move in their sockets, but they can swivel their heads more than 180 degrees to look in any direction. They also have sensitive hearing, thanks in part to facial disc feathers that direct sound waves to their ears.