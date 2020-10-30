You are likely familiar with the role of a “concierge,” that resourceful person who can enhance your hotel or cruise vacation, but did you know that the real estate industry is, more and more, offering concierge services to buyers and sellers? While your connection with a travel concierge concludes at checkout, the real estate concierge looks to build a relationship with clients that lasts long after the real estate transaction is completed.
Across the country, a number of real estate professionals are embracing a concierge-style business model that acknowledges the all-encompassing experience of the home purchase and how technology has changed how Americans shop for homes. More and more, realtors are striving to provide services that go beyond the expected.
While charging the standard commission rate and providing the full standard services, many Realtors are adding inestimable value by offering their clients the service of a long-term consultants or “real estate concierges” for all things to do with the home, from change-of-address services to recommendations for trusted tax advice, handymen and remodeling contractors. By providing concierge services, realtors adhere to a primary goal of making life easier for their clients before, during and after the real estate transaction. During these pandemic times, your concierge can be an invaluable asset as your frontline point of contact.
Ease the Stress of Moving
Moving is said to be among the most stressful experiences in life, falling just behind death and divorce. The stresses of buying and selling can feel overwhelming at times, particularly on the cusp of a new life stage. Along with the excitement and apprehension of new beginnings, many carry the emotional baggage of loss, anxiety and fear. Beyond compassion, a real estate concierge has the experience and resources to anticipate, alleviate and avoid potential difficulties, and to streamline the process of buying, selling and moving.
Real Estate Concierge Services for the Seller
While a realtor will provide an assessment of your home’s value and market and list your home, he or she could leave you on your own when it comes to making decisions on repairs or upgrades to your property and finding trustworthy, reliable and affordable vendors to do the necessary work. On the other hand, a real estate concierge will tap into a wealth of connections and to the legwork of vetting and getting quotes and coordinating work schedules with repairmen, contractors, painters and cleaning people.
One of the most important services a concierge can offer is managing a pre-inspection of your home. This inspection informs seller of needed repairs, and ensure there are no unwanted, expensive surprises during a buyer’s inspection of the property. Having a real estate concierge coordinate the follow-up that an inspection may require removes the burden from the homeowner and ultimately produces a more confident, prepared seller and a property that will likely yield a stronger offer.
When it comes to moving and storage, your concierge service can connect you with trusted vendors to coordinate cleaning up and clearing out. A great way to make sure that your future home is a tidy respite is to sort through your present house and get rid of unneeded items months in advance. Gift the items you want family and friends to have now rather than later, donate to local charities, sell items online via Craigslist or NextDoor, or consider an estate sale. Your real estate concierge can help you prioritize an action plan and punch off every item on your pre-listing preparation and moving checklist.
Real estate concierge professionals aim to help you present your home in its best possible light and enhance its appeal to the broadest number of home buyers. Homes that are viewed as move-in-ready sell faster and for higher pricing than fixers-uppers. A real estate concierge will guide you on necessary repairs and can strategize on the upgrades that will maximize your financial return. With expertise and local market knowledge, he or she can inform you on what buyers are looking for these days and those features in your home that could diminish value. At the same time, they can keep you from spending money unnecessarily on upgrades that won’t make or break a potential sale.
Real Estate Concierge Service for the Buyer
Competent buyer agents know many people in the community they serve and can inform buyers on the specifics of various properties; type and age of home systems, property taxes, HOA fees and the financial status of Homeowners’ Associations. A real estate concierge goes the extra mile to connect buyers with a vetted list of service providers for superior assistance in preparing their homes for move-in and beyond.
Whether purchasing new construction or a resale home, a real estate concierge can help homebuyers navigate builder options or assist them in furnishing or remodeling the home to the buyer’s specific taste or needs.
Concierge service goes beyond by acclimating buyers to their new community. A real estate concierge may link clients to neighborhood social activities and relay information on clubs and organizations that suit new residents’ interests. Ideally, a real estate concierge is an enthusiastic community welcome wagon who enjoys connecting people and nurturing new friendships.
Increasingly, real estate companies are seeking to provide a higher level of service commitment to maintain client relationships long beyond the closing table. Providing a go-to person to assist clients with what they need when they need it, is the fundamental concept of the real estate concierge.