Over the past six months, the Home Tour Committee volunteers of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach have been at work; interviewing showcase home candidates, organizing volunteer docents, and working out the logistics of expanding one tour to two to serve the overwhelming demand. (Last year’s 300 tickets sold out in little over two hours!) The seven homeowners selected for the 2020 tour are busy preparing to generously open their homes for one day to the residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch, all to benefit the SBCO programs which serve Copper Corridor youth. For only $20, you may participate in this self-driven, docent-led tour of six homes and one villa to be held Saturday, April 4. As we eagerly anticipate touring the beautiful homes of the 2020 Home Tour, let’s take a look back at some of the highlights of the 2019 Home Tour:
NAPLES VILLA/Ross
Luxury Vinyl Flooring: Wanda Ross’s floor impressed visitors who had a hard time believing that her Calypso Oak luxury vinyl plank flooring was not real wood. Known as LVF, luxury vinyl flooring is the latest and greatest alternative to tile and hardwood flooring. In addition to its lower price, LVF offers durability, warmth, sound insulation, and a softer, more secure footing while lending the character, look and even the grain of wood flooring.
Picture Windows: Ross had six of her villa’s black-framed windows replaced with high efficiency low-e glass vinyl clad white framed vinyl clad windows. Not only did this improve energy consumption, but the selection of fixed picture windows to replace the former triple-paned slider windows, dramatically opened the view.
DIEGO/Gianotti
Added Space = Reformatted Kitchen: In addition to increasing the Diego’s footprint from 1600 to 1888 square feet, Sandy and Mike Gianotti also had a 450 square-foot casita built in their large back yard. The 8’ foot extension to the south side of the home allowed for a larger Kitchen and Living Room and an entry hallway. The Kitchen was completely gutted to make way for a large island, gas cooktop with vent hood, and a walk-in pantry.
Improved Master Suite Layout: The Master Suite overcame a weakness of the Diego floorplan—lack of closet space, by borrowing space from the large Hobby/Laundry room for a walk-in closet. No longer visible from the hallway, the Master Bath is entered from inside the bedroom with his and hers vanities and a large walk-in closet beyond the new walk-in shower.
MADERA/Collier
Awkward Door Swing Eliminated: The Colliers overcame the Madera’s awkward laundry room that had both doors to the garage and kitchen open inward, blocking the washer and dryer. After reversing the garage door swing and repositioning the electrical switches, Bob Collier made use of a folding closet door purchased from the Golden Goose for $10.
Economical Bath Renovations: While they refaced some existing cabinetry and added additional cabinetry in their kitchen remodel, Bob and Jo Ann were economical in the renovation of the home’s three baths. Eschewing the added cost of renovating or replacing bathroom cabinetry, they chose to draw attention away from the vanity bases with new granite tops and stunning vessel sinks which give the impression of executive height, while still maintaining ceiling height.
ESTANCIA/Hojnacki
Outdoor Decorating: Trading their former Estancia home for another Estancia model allowed owners Mary and Mark Hojnacki to realize their impossible dreams for their previous home—a wide open view for Mary’s master gardening masterpieces and a lot that would accommodate Mark’s desire for a golf cart garage. Home tour visitors were delighted to see Mary’s use of indoor furniture outside, which effectively lends more square footage to the home, amongst Mary’s lovely garden.
Seamless Golf Cart Addition: Mark’s new golf cart garage looks as if it has always existed as part of the property. The pitch of its gabled roof effectively mirrors that of opposing bump out window of the casita and the flagstone added to form a golf cart driveway is the same variety of the home's stair-stepped front walkway; each offering a pleasant balance to the home's façade
GALLERIA/Fraley-Muscat
Enhanced Entryways: The home’s remodel is evident from the property’s front door. Gone are the Galleria’s standard double door entry way with arched muntin-gridded transom window, replaced with a striking eight-foot tall, wider single door that brings light and air into the front of the house. Likewise, the doorway to the back yard is expanded from evident the typical slider to a sixteen-foot sliding glass doorway that now seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living from family room to patio.
Kitchen Redo Ditches the Desk: In modernizing their Galleria kitchen, Tony and Ann rid themselves of the former desk in favor of a coffee station. With a massive custom dining table just around the corner from the Kitchen, and ample seating at the new tiered central sink island, the couple felt little need for another dining table. The former dining nook is now a cozy space with two upholstered chairs—perfect for two to enjoy a morning brew.
BORGATA/Sartor
Spa-Inspired Master Bath: In the master bath, Nancy Sartor realized her dream spa bathroom. While the large light-infusing glass block window was retained, the existing garden tub and adjoining shower were demoed to make room for a massive, open walk-in shower with an entry bench and towel storage area, tiled with Rivera flat pebble mosaic flooring. Utilizing the same cabinetry as the kitchen, a central tower cabinet was installed between his and hers sinks atop a stunning Sandulus satin quartzite, a material more durable than granite and standard quartz, with a leathered finish that is both handsome and resistant to water spots, fingerprints and smudges.
Guest Ensuite Bath: Inspired by the guest bedrooms with ensuite baths they had seen in new home models, Richard and Nancy Sartor envisioned walling off the hall entry to the second bath and removing the boxy closet to make room to connect the bath to the guest bedroom. Essentially the same footprint remained, with a new walk-in shower with a frameless glass panel replacing the former bath/ shower combo and the replacement of cabinetry, counters and fixtures, utilizing the same cabinetry and countertop materials as the master bath. A small closet with organizers, perfect for guest usage, was built in the space of the former hall entry.
DAKOTA/Farson
Removing Walls and Moving Windows: With a desire for Open Concept Living space and an updated Kitchen, Laura and Russ Farson had the wall separating the Kitchen and Living Room removed. The Kitchen was reconfigured with new appliances and cabinets, a large island with induction cooktop, ceiling exhaust, and warming drawer, the refrigerator, wall oven and microwave were relocated. The window above the kitchen sink was moved along with the sink to make room for the new pantry, ovens and dishwasher addition. Another large kitchen window in the breakfast nook was replaced with a new, smaller window and moved from a position where it offered no view to a new position facing the back yard to allow more light and view.
Entertainment Center Makeover: Originally a standard builder option modular stucco entertainment center, the new contemporary entertainment is an eye-catching work of art unto itself with cantilevered shelving, stacked stone detailing and a skewed central column adding visual interest. A lower corner set electric fireplace offers a variety of colored flames at the touch of a button. Recessed lighting spotlights some prized artwork.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR! Tickets for the 2020 Home Tour will go on sale Monday, March 2 at 9 a.m. at Suite L in the Minit Market Plaza. Tickets will be available for sale at Suite L weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until sold out. Due to popular demand, there will be two tours: a Morning Tour from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an Afternoon Tour from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds help SaddleBrooke Community Outreach provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for children residing in the Copper Corridor.