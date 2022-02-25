Perhaps Arizona’s most unique resident bird is the Rufous-winged Sparrow, which was one of the last bird species to be discovered in the United States. The first specimens were collected by Charles Bendire, a German immigrant who joined the U.S. Army in 1854 and fought in Indian wars across Washington, California and Arizona. His contact with these wilderness areas created his love of nature and birds and led him to a notable career in ornithology. He was one of the founders of the American Ornithologist’s Union. He found his Rufous-winged Sparrows on June 10, 1872, near Fort Lowell, now a city park and an eBird hotspot in the middle of Tucson.
Surprisingly, the number of Rufous-wings dropped from 1872 until 1886, when one last specimen was collected in February. After that, it was not seen in Arizona until 1915, and three birds were found on a Papago (now Tohono O’odham) reservation southwest of Tucson in 1917 to 1918. In 1931, the American Ornithologist’s Union considered the species extirpated in Arizona. Finally, in 1936 a population was found again in Tucson, 50-years after it had disappeared here, and it has been present ever since. This extended absence was likely due to the loss of its preferred habitat of thornbush and mixed bunchgrass through grazing. Today this beautiful sparrow, centered in Sonora, Mexico, is found in the U.S. only in south-central Arizona, almost exclusively in Santa Cruz, Pima and Pinal Counties. Not surprisingly, birders from across the other 49 states and Canada are drawn to S.E. Arizona in hopes of seeing this special resident, a bird many of us who live here probably take for granted.
This is a small sparrow, less than six-inches long with rufous crown stripes, dark lateral throat stripes, a short bill, gray breast and (naturally) an often-concealed rufous shoulder patch. Rufous-winged Sparrows are not common to our neighborhoods, but they are easily found year-round in the thornbush and grassy areas around SaddleBrooke and in our nearby parks. The males are melodious singers, often easily spotted on exposed perches calling their sweet notes and an acceleration of chips not unlike the sound of a ping pong ball beneath a descending paddle. Pairs are bonded for life and typically remain on their small territories (less than two acres) year-round.
They are social and gregarious; as mixed specie flocks of other sparrows such as Brewer’s, Chipping and Black-throated move through their territory, the resident Rufous-winged pair will join them. Their breeding cycle is tied to the summer monsoon, with their first of typically two clutches coming in late June to early July, and adequate rainfall timed to a ‘normal’ breeding season appears to be necessary to sustain current populations. Following last season’s heavy rains, we might expect to be seeing more than the usual number of Rufous-wings, but then our record monsoon of 2021 followed the ‘nonsoon’ year of 2020 which no doubt took a toll on this species. As mentioned above, their territories are small, and in years of drought with the resulting decline in available food, pairs are believed to remain on their territory and die there rather than emigrate. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that that wasn’t the case. We don’t want another fifty years without this special bird.
If you have questions or comments about SaddleBrooke’s birds, or to receive emailed information about bird walks led by Bob and Prudy, call (520) 825-9895 or email bobandpru@gmail.com. Previously published articles can be found at www.birdingthebrookeandbeyond.com.