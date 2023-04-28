On a Saturday, April 1, nearly 600 SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents, along with numerous members of the SBCO-supporting business community, toured seven beautifully remodeled homes in the SaddleBrooke community. The owners of these homes generously opened their doors for two tours, morning and afternoon—all to benefit non-profit SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) and its programs which serve to provide opportunities to kids and families of the Copper Corridor communities for a better future.

With the goal of familiarizing the community with SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s mission and the programs that fulfill it, the SBCO Home Tour Committee event-planning volunteers and an army of volunteer docents strove to present a high caliber tour and an informative guide book that would appeal to everyone; from those just looking for a little decorating inspiration to those desiring their own full-scale, take-the-walls down and raise-the-ceiling type remodel.

In the coming months, this column will profile each of these incredible transformations. Please enjoy this “before” and “after” summary of SBCO’s 2023 SaddleBrooke Remodeled Home Tour!

Home A

Floor plan: Cheyenne 2835

Homeowners: Karla and David Trippe

Home B Floor plan: Montana 2195

Homeowners: Arlene and Les Goins

Home C

Floor plan: Galleria 3410

Homeowners: Carri and Tom Johnson

Home D

Floor plan: Cambria 2690

Homeowners: Seana and Brian Kobak

Home E

Floor plan: Paloma

Homeowners: Pam and Darrell Jackson

Home F

Floor plan: Borgata + Casita

Homeowners: Margie and Lindsay Nicholson

Home G

Floor plan: Barcelona + Casita

Homeowners: Peg and Randy Asmus