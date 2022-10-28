After a two-year housing boom, the market is changing. SaddleBrooke is not as affected by national market trends—but some trends hold true. In the national market, the spike in mortgage rates stunned everyone with the speed that the market cooled. In SaddleBrooke, prices have not cooled as much due to low inventory available to buyers. Home prices have stabilized a bit and there have even been a few price reductions.

Sellers may be disappointed that bidding wars and price increases are over as well as offers in-excess-of asking price. Most buyers are sighing in relief that they may be able to find the home they have been dreaming of.

Some of my clients have said they would prefer to rent until the market frenzy is over. Sadly, there are few homes in SaddleBrooke and Oro Valley to rent and rental rates have gone up considerably. Nationally, the vacancy rate is below five percent according to RentCafe—which means low availability and high rates. Ask your realtor if they know of anything to rent—most can guide you to agents that specialize in rental homes.

It is a confusing time in the market and there is a lot of uncertainty. Below are a few suggestions to follow and consider working with a licensed realtor to guide you through the process.

Interest Rates

Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve have increased interest rates by 2.25 percent this year. Since December, mortgage rates have nearly doubled to roughly six percent. In January, a buyer would have paid around $2,100 a month for a $500,000 home loan. That amount has increased by over $800 per month. Mr. Powell has indicated he plans to continue to raise interest rates until inflation cools. As the market cools, it could return to a “normal” where homes take a few months to sell, and prices increase gradually.

Home Prices and Inventory

Home prices are not likely to take a nosedive. The median sales price in SaddleBrooke is down only $5,000 for August 2022 as compared to August 2021 ($475k vs $480k)

What has changed is the volume of sales. In August of 2021, the sales volume was almost $17 million as compared to $7 million in August 2022. We continue to have a low inventory of homes and as of Thursday, September 1, there are only 35 homes on the market in HOA-1 and HOA-2.

The long-term outlook is very good for home prices. Remember—roughly 8,000 people turn age 65 every day and many will be looking for a retirement home in the sunshine. Market trends indicate that people that are waiting for prices to fall are going to be disappointed.

If You are a Buyer

It is still a seller’s market right now which means:

Fewer homes to choose from

Less negotiating power

Could spend more than asking price or at list price

Competition from other buyers

If you find the perfect home, I still recommend jumping into the market. You have a little more negotiating power compared to the last six months and rates could still go higher until inflation is tamed.

If You are a Seller

Expect your home to sell within a few weeks

You may get multiple offers but don’t expect offers significantly in-excess-of asking price

You may not have to do as many repairs or offer concessions to get the deal done

If you are planning to sell in the next year, you might be better off doing it sooner rather than later. Your home may sit on the market for a few weeks but if priced well, it should sell near the asking price which is more than you would have gotten a year ago.

Kathy Minx is a licensed realtor with Long Realty and is registered to sell in the Tucson market as well as the White Mountains (Pinetop, Show Low, Alpine, Greer). She has been a real estate agent in Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, S. Carolina, New Mexico and Florida over her 30-year career. She is a licensed CPA and CFP and can help you find your dream home or investment.