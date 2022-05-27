America’s first naturalist, John Muir said, “How many hearts with warm red blood in them are beating under cover of the woods, and how many teeth and eyes are shining? A multitude of animal people, intimately related to us, but of whose lives we know almost nothing, are as busy about their own affairs as we are about hours.” Atlantic Monthly, 1898.

In this modern world, cities dominate the landscape with concrete, asphalt, glass and steel. From such surroundings, it’s difficult to make contact with the Natural World, not only for parents, but for their children. If you ask a child where his or her milk comes from, they might answer, “From the carton in the fridge.”

How can you, as an adult help your child make contact with wild things? With the birds, bees, snakes, salamanders, frogs, Gila monsters, deer, scorpions and all the other creatures that make our lives so rich with the pulsings of life?

Answer: on any given Saturday from October thru April you may take your family for a bike ride, hike and much more at Catalina State Park just outside of Tucson, Arizona. The wild things await you. You haven’t seen a road runner? What about a Gila monster? Any chance you’ve seen a pair of cardinals sitting on a tree branch? What about toads, snakes and scorpions?

Check with park officials to discover that Jerry Schudda of Saddle Brooke, also known as the “Snake Whisperer” presents the Catalina Nature Program, along with his cadre of volunteers manning the tables—offers a wildlife show unique to southern Arizona. On any given Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., his crew of wildlife experts set up a veritable live and static collection of Arizona’s wild critters primarily from the Sonoran Desert. This program was founded 22-years-ago by naturalist Jim Cloer and Jerry has been the director for the last 10 seasons.

Through the efforts of the programs unique collection, and with the roundhouse ala carte presentation, you may meet Karen who is a professional geologist. She shows kids how the region developed. Ask her about the “conglomerate” rocks and why they are filled with hundreds of other rocks that you saw along the trails—and she’ll explain how they were formed.

When you visit John’s animal skin table, you can feel the different furs that keep animals warm or cool during the different seasons of the year.

If you slide over to the animal skull table, Tom will instruct you on the various features each animal possesses for finding prey or defending from predators or how they eat the various foods for their survival.

On to the snake aquariums will find Roger showing off a Gopher Snake that wraps around his arms in a magical “slithering” dance.

“Would you like to handle this Gopher Snake?” Roger asks a child.

Eager kids jump at the chance. Once in their hands, the snake wraps around the child to give them a sense of what the animal feels like. They can feel the snake’s muscles working under their scales. Their parents take “selfies” to the endless delight of their children…and memories for their entire lives.

You might see Anthony surrounded by half a dozen kids sitting on the stage teaching them about the Common King Snake. They might be a little shy at first but soon after the first kid holds the snake then most others will follow.

As people surround tables, a distinct rattle can be heard from one of the rattlesnake terrariums. Sure enough, Jerry or other volunteers will explain to visitors about the 13 species of rattlesnakes in Arizona and how to react to them. What is the difference between poison and venom? That important difference will also be explained.

At another table, Floyd will show people a Sonoran Desert Toad, Western Tiger Salamander, Gila monster and several scorpions. A big attraction comes from a live tarantula. If Jerry attends that table, he allows kids and parents alike to let the spider crawl across the palms of their hands. It doesn’t bite because it's been habituated and is no longer fearful of being held.

Sometimes, the parents cringe at the thought of the tarantula crawling across the palm of their hands. At the same time, Schudda gently shows the parents that their fear translates to their children…so wouldn’t it nice to show their children a commonality with the Natural World? In seconds, many parent allow the tarantula to crawl across their palms to the delight of their children. “Me too,” they tell their mom or dad.

Another popular demonstration is the scorpion exhibit where one learns about some of the most venomous critters of the desert. The Sonoran Desert boasts about having both the most toxic and the largest scorpions of North America! It would be hard to leave the program without picking up a few new critter facts.

Everyone leaves the Nature Programs pavilion with a greater understanding of the many animals that share our world. One such beautiful photograph depicts a Great Horned Owl with his wings flared as he is about to capture a prey. Children and adults may enjoy hundreds of very large pictures of plants, animals, insects, birds and more during their time at pavilion. Included in the static displays is a large insect collection of the most common insects encountered in the area. Bill will navigate you through these creatures some venomous and others benign.

The children's table is very popular where the kids can color an animal drawing or model a critter in clay. They might even play amateur archaeologist in the "kid's dig" as they sift through the sand pit filled with hidden treasures like shells, sharks teeth, arrowheads or shiny rocks. Janet and Debby will help the kids get the most out of these programs. The Catalina Nature Program is all about entertaining and educating all who visit the park about the flora and fauna of the Sonoran Desert. During the off season May - September private tours of the old adobe "Bunkhouse" circa 1895 where the critters are housed can be had simply by calling Jerry at (5200 235-6899 or Jim AT (520) 818-3545 to set up a visit. Groups of six or less are preferred.

If you might like to become a volunteer of the Catalina Nature Program, please email Jerry Schudda at: jschudda@gmail.com. If you would like to donate to this excellent organization, please donate by snapping a picture of the QR code provided.

As our friend John Muir said, “Thousands of tired, nerve-shaken, over-civilized people are beginning to find out that going to the mountains is going home; that wildness is a necessity; and that mountain parks and reservations are useful not only as fountains of timber and irrigating rivers, but as fountains of life.” The Atlantic, 1898

Frosty Wooldridge, math-science teacher, has bicycled across six continents to see all the wonders of the world.