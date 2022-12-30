We all want to be independent and in control of our lives for as long as we possibly can—preferably until the day we die. Aging in Place is an appealing concept, to live out our years in the comfort of familiar surroundings among our friends and neighbors, rather than go to an assisted care facility. To successfully age in place, it is never too early to carefully consider modifications to make your home more suitable and formulate a plan for home maintenance, as well as obtaining additional assistance that may be required with routine daily activities as one’s health declines.

With a little foresight, homeowners may initiate the necessary changes before they become urgent. By taking early action, we can enjoy independent living without stressful, unexpected transitions. Home modifications may also increase the value of a home as homebuyers increasingly seek homes that are readily accessible, especially within age-restricted communities like SaddleBrooke.

Remodeling with Universal Design in Mind While nearly 90 percent of older adults want to age in place and maintain independence, 85 percent of older adults have done nothing to prepare their homes for aging, according to AARP. A house that was perfectly suitable at age 55, may have too many trip hazards and obstacles for a 75-year-old. Research by the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that home modifications may prevent up to 50 percent of all home accidents among seniors, including devastating falls.

As homeowners take on remodeling projects, they should consider including universal design features to both meet the new market and to ensure their own future comfort, safety and convenience. Universal design is based on serving the entire population with an emphasis on accessibility for all, without sacrificing style. Modifications can be as simple as updated lighting with wireless motion sensor lights and touch lamps as well as elevated power outlets; replacing difficult to grasp doorknobs and faucet handles with lever handles; clearing away clutter and removing trip hazard throw rugs; installing chair-height toilets, curb-less roll-in showers and walk-in tubs, grab-bars, ramps and slip-resistant flooring and widening doorways.

It’s no coincidence that the most visible result of universal design is a more open living space. In the SaddleBrooke area, professional remodelers are seeing a large percentage of their projects focused on making floor plans more open with the removal of interior divider walls, pony walls, pillars and arches. SaddleBrooke’s annual Remodeled Home Tour (to be held next on April 1, 2023) perennially showcases homes that have been beautifully transformed by the removal of non-loadbearing room dividing walls. While these design modifications create an open flow and enhanced views that owners desire, they also result in floorplans more suitable to those requiring walkers or wheelchairs. Another prevalent area remodel is the replacement of cumbersome garden tubs and tub/shower combos with spacious, walk-in showers with handheld sprayers and shower seats which provide safer operation and ease of entry in the case of any future incapacitation.

It Takes a Village to Live IndependentlySaddleBrooke residents already have a distinct advantage among their generation. Touting “the active adult lifestyle,” the community offers a vibrant prototype for aging, providing opportunities to not just age in place, but to truly thrive in place. Freed from the constraints of careers and obligations of their former lifestyles and communities, residents may choose from a wide breath of opportunities to develop latent talents, stretch their muscles and their minds, pursue new hobbies and activities in the company of like-minded peers through a myriad of sporting, recreational, artistic, social, volunteer and educational offerings.

But these offerings will only benefit the physical and mental health and well-being of those who choose to partake in them. According to the National Council on Aging, over eight million adults over the age of 50 suffer from the effects of isolation, which can have a devastating effect on physical and mental health. One study determined that loneliness can be as lethal as smoking 15 cigarettes a day!

It’s important to recognize when you’re feeling lonely so that you can take steps toward social interaction. Whether you choose to walk your dog and meet others at the dog park, invite a neighbor over for a cup of coffee, volunteer for a good cause, attend a unit or Clubhouse activity, or join a club, it’s important to take action. You’ll need to fend off the natural tendency of withdrawing even more when feeling isolated.

SaddleBrooke’s “Twenty-Percenters” (homeowners age 40-54) may not fully realize their good fortune to reside in a community served by an emerging national Senior Village model, one of only three currently existing in the state of Arizona. Based on model begun in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood in 2001 that has expanded to more than 200 villages nationwide, Senior Village at SaddleBrooke formed in 2015 as a nonprofit 501c3 with a mission to provide simple non-medical services to residents of SaddleBrooke to help them live independently, and to serve as a resource when they decide to transition from the community. Sporting a motto of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” Senior Village is a non-profit grassroots movement that is membership-based, member-driven and self-governed.

Currently numbering 1,680 members (approximately 20 percent of community households), Senior Village at SaddleBrooke (SVSB) is currently served by 258 volunteers who man programs including : Going My Way which provides transportation to medical appointments, grocery shopping and other errands; Helping Hands which lends assistance with simple household and yard tasks and Friendly Contact with provides social contact through phone calls and visits. For an annual fee of $60 for an individual or $96 for a couple, SVSB members have access to all of the services offered with a limit of six per month or 18 per quarter.

Volunteers are needed and welcomed and those not necessarily in need of services presently may join as members, both in support of SVSB’s current services, and in anticipation of their own eventual needs. Some volunteers and members feel that by helping others through service and/or membership fees now, they’ll be less hesitant or embarrassed to ask for help in their time of need—something that people of all ages struggle with.