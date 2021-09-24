The 2021 SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) home tour, which will focus on remodeled homes, will be held on Saturday, November 13. The 2018 and 2019 tours were so well received (the 2020 tour was cancelled due to the pandemic) the events committee decided to host two showings of the 2021 homes: 9 a.m. to AM to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. When tickets are purchased, buyers will need to indicate which showing (morning or afternoon) they will attend.
The seven homes selected for the tour offer SaddleBrooke residents an opportunity see how their neighbors have adapted their homes for “open concept” living, improved storage, or additional space to accommodate their hobbies or guests. Tour tickets will only be sold to SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents.
This event helps provide funding for SBCO programs that provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for children in local communities. Our Kid’s Closet and Teen Closet programs, as well as our annual food drive, many educational grants and college scholarships make a significant difference in the lives of thousands of children and their families.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 11 at the SBCO office at Ste. L in the SaddleBrooke business complex. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased using cash, check or credit card.
The events committee is looking for volunteers who can serve as docents in the tour homes. If you would like to participate in this upcoming event, please send an email to Heidi Wagner at heidiwag@gmail.com.