This article is the sixth in a series to highlight seven homes (one villa and six single-family homes) featured in the 2019 SaddleBrooke Remodeled Home Tour held April 7, 2019. The homes are presented in no particular order.
“We want move-in ready,” was the Sartors’ primary request of their realtor, “No more fixer-uppers.” After several remodels of two prior homes, Seattleites Nancy and Richard had no desire to take on another redo. Yet, they repeatedly found themselves at variance with interpretations of “move in ready” the local retirement community market presented. After several property search trips to SaddleBrooke and other Southern Arizona retirement communities, the vision for their ultimate Arizona retirement home came into focus. They had cultivated a preference for the orientation of a home, along with a relative amount of privacy and mountain view over the lure of a new build. While admiring the layout and up-to-date features and finishes of homes in the Preserve and SaddleBrooke Ranch, they found the homes to be either too large or too much of a compromise in lot positioning. They also firmly set their sights on SaddleBrooke, a community they’d visited and enjoyed golfing with Nancy’s parents over the years.
And so, it happened that, in January of 2015, the Sartors took ownership of a home they wouldn’t deem move-in ready until full renovation was completed nine months later. Despite its stunning golf course and northeast facing mountain views along with a couple of price drops, the ridgetop sited home, a 2,691 square foot Borgata, had languished on the market for over a year. Sensing its potential, Nancy and Richard seized the opportunity and settled in for another comprehensive home renovation.
An eighties-era time capsule, the home was resplendent in the common palette of the period with its teal carpeting, deep coral walls, brass fixtures, and Italian white glazed tile with black and verde fissure accents in the kitchen and runway halls. The couple saw the possibilities beyond the sponge-painted peach walls and floral wallpaper. While inquiring on the cost of reflooring some of the resale homes they’d seen, the Sartors had become acquainted with Greg Smith of SaddleBrooke Remodeling and confidently moved forward with him as general contractor for their remodel project.
In fact, Smith’s own home remodel became the inspiration for a primary design decision—the wood-look flooring the couple desired. They chose the same Pier (Wood Look) Cocoa Beige from Sierra Tile that Smith had used, opting to have it laid wall-to-wall in a staggered pattern with the smallest grout line possible to beautifully mimic the real wood they enjoyed in their Bellevue home.
With “open and casual,” defining the Sartors’ vision for their new home, it was clear the home would need more than cosmetic changes. The removal of the archway separating the formal dining room from the living room and entryway, along with the demolition of the soffits in the kitchen and false ceilings in both the kitchen and dining room, revealed the soaring space of the Borgata’s vaulted roofline and improved overall flow. Wallpaper was stripped and walls retextured and painted with a palette of soothing neutrals from Benjamin Moore, including Shaker Beige with Navajo White trim in the Family Room, Dining Room, hallways and baths, Lenox Tan in the Den, Copley Gray in the Master Bedroom and Waynesboro Taupe in the Powder Room.
With the demolition phase underway, the couple reached out to a multitude of Smith’s subcontractors who provided design assistance, along with their Washington-based designer. The kitchen’s former wraparound layout was gutted and replaced with a large L-shaped island a design that the couple worked out with Canyon Cabinetry and Design who supplied the handsome Amish-made cherry wood raised panel cabinetry in a rich Cinnamon stain. These were topped with Mascarello granite in a bold beautiful mix of browns, vibrant gold and soft cream colors with splashes of black, accented by flecks of silver. The massive island features pop-up “smart outlets” that makes for convenient access for appliance operation.
While the main kitchen sink positioning remained the same under the kitchen window, two additional smaller sinks were removed, including one on the opposing bar which made way for a pantry, microwave and coffee brewing station with a Brew Express built-in coffee system. A stainless steel, french door refrigerator was positioned on the same wall as the sink, while the opposing run of cabinetry houses two Dacor wall ovens, including a convection steam oven, and a Dacor 6-burner gas cooktop topped with a stainless steel chimney range hood.
In the master bath, Nancy realized her dream spa bathroom. While the large light-infusing glass block window was retained, the existing garden tub and adjoining shower were demoed to make room for a massive, open walk-in shower with an entry bench and towel storage area, tiled with Rivera flat pebble mosaic flooring. Utilizing the same cabinetry as the kitchen, a central tower cabinet was installed between his and hers sinks atop a stunning Sandulus satin quartzite, a material more durable than granite and standard quartz, with a leathered finish that is both handsome and resistant to water spots, fingerprints and smudges.
With both working from home at the time, the couple worked with Smith’s preferred sub, The Wiseguys Home Theater company, to ensure a plentiful, solid Wi-Fi signal and install several “smart home” features, including speakers inside and outside the home with music sourced through Spotify. Meanwhile, Nancy shopped extensively online for inspiration for the home’s lighting and fixtures. Wishing to patronize local businesses, Nancy approached Illuminations, where she was able to secure price matching, as well as valuable advice for lighting and ceiling fans. She also consulted Olander’s Glass for replacement of all of the home’s windows and sticky aluminum sliders with Milgard premium fiberglass powder-coated windows with a bark exterior finish and white interior powder-coated finishes. While retaining the home’s existing plantations shutters on the front windows, vertical blinds and peach cellular shades were replaced with neutral motorized Hunter Douglas shades.
While the Sartors received great ideas and advice from their contractor, they provided some in kind. Inspired by the guest bedrooms with en-suite baths they had seen in new home models, Richard and Nancy envisioned walling off the hall entry to the second bath and removing the boxy closet to make room to connect the bath to the guest bedroom. Essentially the same footprint remained, with a beautiful new walk-in shower with a frameless glass panel replacing the former bath/shower combo and the replacement of cabinetry, counters and fixtures, utilizing the same cabinetry and countertop materials as the master bath. A small closet with organizers, perfect for guest usage, was built in the space of the former hall entry. En-suite baths have become increasingly popular for the privacy and proximity they offer, and the Sartors’ is particularly practical, given that they have a Powder Room. The Powder Room bath received its own makeover, with a freestanding vanity from Restoration Hardware and another inspired find of the Sartors: a custom framed mirror. Utilizing glass from the removal of the home’s bathroom plate glass mirrors, Diane Struse, owner of Frame 56, cut the mirrors to size and framed them to suit the décor of each bath.
With the help of Earth’s Energy Hearth and Patio, the Sartors updated both fireplaces in the Family Room and Dining Room with new gas log inserts and crystal rocks which reflect a lovely shimmering light when the fireplace is in use. The old hearths were removed and replaced with a floor to ceiling plane of variegated 16” Wildfire Slate from Arizona Tile infused with shades of gray, gray-blue, copper, crème and brown that lend an earthy tapestry of texture to the rooms.
Presently, the home bears little resemblance to its former state. While considered fashionable and elegant when the home was built in 1990, the Borgata’s interior architecture and then-trendy finishes became considerably dated within a decade. Nancy and Richard Sartor have accomplished what they set out to do in creating a beautifully updated home, not only comfortable and casual, but classic enough to stand the test of time.
