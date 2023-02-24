Get ready to experience firsthand the stunning transformation of seven different SaddleBrooke floor plans as the owners of these remodeled homes open their doors to community residents on Saturday, April 1. A perennially popular event, the tour is produced by SBCO’s Special Events committee to inform SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents about its food, clothing and educational programs that make a significant difference in the lives of children, and their families, residing in the surrounding communities of Arizona’s Copper Corridor.

Whether you are dreaming of remodeling your own home or just seeking a little design inspiration, or clever storage solutions, the tour is an exclusive opportunity to see some of the finest custom-remodeled and professionally decorated private residences throughout our community, and speak with some of the building and design professionals who make it all possible.

Whether or not your home’s floor plan is represented, organizers assure the tour will offer a plethora of remodeling, renovating, and decorating ideas that will translate to any home. Volunteer docents will be delighted to show you the “before” photos of spaces as you marvel at the “after”. In some cases, the remodeling result is a home that looks like an entirely new SaddleBrooke floor plan!

You’ll see how creative homeowners have worked with contractors and designers to remove interior walls, trading formerly dark, cramped rooms for open concept living spaces. Because Robson Builders’ trussed roof construction distributes the roof’s weight on the external walls, the internal walls of SaddleBrooke homes are non-loadbearing and are, more or less, moveable partitions that divide up the home.

Among master planned communities, SaddleBrooke residents enjoy relatively greater liberty to modify their properties in innumerable ways, within the bounds of HOA approval. The tour showcases some of the ways you might consider adding space to your home; from simply trading a double door for a single entry, to the addition of a casita or golf cart garage.

You’ll be awed by the transformation of formerly closed-off kitchens of several homes, now transformed by the removal of walls, or the elimination of dropped ceilings and bulkhead cabinets and outfitted to enhance the culinary experience and entertaining lifestyles of the owners. Look for “Bright Ideas” throughout the tour including clever hidden outlets, charming pet stations, smart coffee bars and fabulous fireplace renovations.

Short on storage? Find out how homeowners have cleverly crafted full walk-in pantries from borrowed space or expanded kitchen islands and peninsulas for greater storage and more seating.

Bathtub, or no? You’ll see both options in the numerous bathroom remodels on tour. Shower remodels continue to trend toward the curbless walk-in with multiple shower heads and built-in niches. Long-spanning countertops with unused vanity space have been repurposed with handsome and practical storage drawers and tower cabinets. You’ll enjoy a peek at some practical and glamorous closet remodels too.

Take a careful look around at the number, size and style of windows. Many homeowners have increased natural light while enhancing views with additional windows. Others have contemporized their space by replacing imitation muntin glass for clear glass, while some have improved their view by trading double-hung window for fixed picture windows.

As you walk through the homes, don’t forget to look up! Otherwise, you’ll miss out on what many interior designers consider the most important design element—lighting. See how homeowners have affected the mood and size of their spaces through the addition of recessed lighting, solatubes, beautiful specialty accent lights, and innovative LED lighting like the wall mounted anti-fog bathroom mirrors you’ll see in several homes.

You’ll come away with an appreciation for how “custom” a production home can feel and newfound inspiration to express your own individuality by tweaking your home’s design. And, you’ll benefit a worthy cause!

Starting Monday, March 6, until they last, tickets are $20 and available for purchase to SaddleBrooke and SB Ranch residents at the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach office, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Suite L in the SaddleBrooke Business Complex. Tour guides with a map and information about the self-directed tour will be available for pickup by ticketholders at Suite L the week prior to the tour.