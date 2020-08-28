Of course, Tuna is the Mexican name for the fruit of the cactus that we call the “prickly pear.”
Early October is the last chance to harvest those prickly pears, because the blossoms you saw in May that turned to green pears in June, pink in July and purple in August will be gone by November. “Where do they go?” you ask. Well, of course, I pick a few buckets to feed my Desert tortoise and to make prickly pear iced tea, jam, syrup etc. But— that does not account for the hundreds of thousands, yea maybe millions of pears that were here in August. And even if the rest of you who are reading this indulged in making tasty Prickly Pear Margaritas, it still wouldn’t account for all those pears. Of course, we humans are not the only ones that have a taste for the “Tuna” of the desert.
During daylight hours, you may observe many birds, such as finches and thrashers, feeding on the ripe fruit. In fact, as the fruit starts to ferment, some birds seem to indulge a little too much. This fruit is also a favorite of box turtles and tortoises as well as Javalina, Coyotes, Ground and Rock Squirrels, Packrats Mice, Fox, Rabbits, Badgers, Coatis and even Deer. Some, such as the Box turtles, Tortoises and the Javalina have enzymes that can handle the spines and glochids (they are microscopic hairs called that will stick in your skin and drive you to distraction). Other animals have developed methods of removing most of these by brushing or rolling the pear to remove the spines.
Protect your skin during the harvesting, as well as the cleaning process of the cactus fruit by using tongs and rubber gloves. Once you have harvested the fruit, you will need to remove the glochids. I prefer burning the spines and glochids with my blow torch and a pair of BBQ tongs. It only takes moments of rotating the fruit in the flame and they are burned away. They can also be removed by cutting them away with a knife or peeling off the skin, of course, you should wear good rubber gloves that should be disposed of afterwards. The native people of the area used limbs of the Desert Broom plant to brush the spines away and then rolled the fruit in dirt or sand. Once you have prepared the pears this way you can proceed safely to use the cactus fruit in many ways. Such as:
Prickly Pear Margaritas
(Looks great! Tastes great! Be careful!)
Ingredients
- 12 ounces crushed ice
- 8 ounces of prickly pear syrup (recipe below)
- 1 ounce tequila
Steps
Combine ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve with a wedge of sliced lime.
Prickly Pear Cactus Jelly Recipe
Ingredients
- 4 cups strained of pear tuna juice
- 6 cups granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
Steps
- Wash and chop prickly pear tunas as previously instructed.
- Cover chopped fruit with water even with level of tunas in pan.
- Cook over medium heat for approximately 20 minutes.
- Use cheesecloth and a colander to strain liquid from cooked prickly pear fruit.
- Combine strained prickly pear juice and lemon juice and cook over medium heat until solution is boiling.
- Once boiling add sugar and pectin and stir constantly. Continue to keep mixture at a rolling boil for two minutes, then remove pan from heat.
- If canning jelly, ladle into sterilized jars and water bath can for 16 minutes. Prickly pear jelly may take up to two weeks to gel inside the jars.
- If using for fresh jelly, cool jelly and store covered in the refrigerator for up to one month.
Prickly pear syrup recipe
Ingredients
- 6 cups strained prickly pear tuna juice
- 6 cups white sugar
- 4 tbsp. lemon juice
Steps
- Wash and chop prickly pear tunas after removal of spines.
- Cover chopped fruit with water about 2 inches above level of tunas in pot.
- Cook over medium heat for approximately 20 minutes.
- Use cheesecloth and a colander to strain liquid from cooked prickly pear fruit. This will make the strained juice thinner to increase production of the syrup without any decline in flavor.
- Combine strained prickly pear juice and lemon juice and cook over medium heat until solution is boiling.
- Once boiling add sugar and stir constantly. Keep at a rolling boil until all of the sugar is dissolved. Then remove pan from heat.
- If canning syrup, ladle into sterilized jars and water bath can for 16 minutes.
- If using syrup immediately, cool syrup and store covered in the refrigerator for up to one month.
A Puzzle
What is the connection between Prickly pear cactus, Aztecs and Betsy Ross?
Cochineal (Dactylopius coccus) ???
Cochineal
Cochineal is a traditional red dye of pre-Hispanic Mexico. This precious dyestuff was obtained not from a plant, but from an insect that lives its life sucking on a plant. The host plants are the flattened stems (pads) of prickly pear cacti (Opuntia), especially the species called nopales. The animal is a scale insect that manufactures a deep maroon pigment and stores this pigment in body fluids. Early Mixtec (Aztec and Mayan) Indians used indigo, derived from native legumes, for blues and cochineal for various shades of red. A cactus pad is colonized by a female, who produces some new females that settle around the mother. A female inserts the proboscis, a tube, into the pad for obtaining nourishment, and secretes a white, web-like, wax-based material over the area for camouflage and to prevent desiccation.
Mixtecs and their successors in southern Mexico farmed cochineal so they could crush the insects and extract the red body fluids for dye. When Spaniards arrived in Mexico, they were fascinated by the intense scarlet color of cochineal dye, which was brighter and better than anything in the Old World. Textiles dyed with cochineal were shipped to Europe and became the rage; in fact, next to gold cochineal was the most desired import commodity from Middle America.
Puzzle Solution!
The red coats as in “the Red Coats are coming” and the red stripes in the first American flag sewn by Betsy Ross were made by fabrics dyed with Carmine. Carmine is the name of the color pigment obtained from the insect Dactylopius coccus (Cochineal) that lives on cacti from the genus Opuntia.
The common food colorants cochineal and carmine (carminic acid) are indeed made from Central and South American ground beetles, cochineal. Aside from food, these pigments are also used in many cosmetics, shampoos and even fruit juice!
Yuck! Maybe that’s more information than you wanted to know.
Meet me at Jim’s Corner at RR Grill, Mondays at 8 a.m. Have questions? Email me at Jcloer4243@gmail.