Saddlebrooke is a “Dark Sky” community. I never knew how important this was until I took up astrophotography 18 months ago. While most astronomers have to schedule a special trip, pack up all their equipment and travel to a designated dark site, I can stay safe and warm at home in my own backyard and take advantage of the few good nights each month for astrophotography imaging. (“Imaging” is just a fancy term for taking deep sky pictures).
Even in the Tucson area, a mecca for astronomy, quality dark nights are at a premium. Between moonlight that outshines dimmer sky objects, clouds that obscure the sky and wind that jostles the telescope, having four or five good nights in a month is a treat. When the moon’s cycle and the cloud cycle are mismatched, there, I can miss a whole month of imaging opportunities.
Other than the moon and weather, light pollution is the other critical factor for imaging. Fortunately, my neighbors have been very cooperative and very understanding when I have asked for their help by redirecting an outdoor light, letting some vegetation grow as a blind or asking that they minimize outdoor lighting. Of course, Saddlebrooke requires most outside lighting to be turned off by 10 p.m., but even indoor lighting through a window can be a problem particularly television screens and florescent lights.
The night sky is full of beautiful objects like planets, stars, star clusters, galaxies and nebulae. Many can be seen with our eyes alone or with the help of binoculars or small telescopes but many more can only be revealed by the camera attached to the telescope. Unlike our eyes that see mostly gray scale at night, the camera can keep its “eye” open for minutes at a time collecting photons of light and revealing beautiful, but dim objects in full color. Even with a modest laptop computer, affordable telescope and digital camera, amazing images can be taken by amateurs like me with an investment far less than the cost of a new Harley Davidson—and I don’t have to wear a helmet!