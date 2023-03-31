If you came to SaddleBrooke from most any other state, you are probably familiar with robins. They are, after all, found in all 50 of the continental states, and have a year-round presence in at least part of those same fifty states. In fact, except for Alaska, where robins are summer breeders across the entire state, there are only seven southern states which have robins in part of their state for the winter only. You guessed it, Arizona is one of those seven states, and SaddleBrooke is smack in the heart of that ‘robins-in-the-winter’ section. If you are from Wisconsin or Connecticut or Michigan, the three states that honor the American Robin with State Bird status, or for that matter from any other state, you might guess that SaddleBrooke is mostly devoid of robins because it’s harder to dig for worms in gravel than in a manicured lawn, and the desert isn’t known for manicured lawns. But that doesn’t explain their absence in the winter, when robins mostly eat berries anyway. Robins are not totally absent here, but if you look at eBird reports you find no reports of them in SaddleBrooke before 2019, lots of them (up to 80 in a single flock) in February and March 2019, none in 2020, a single robin in November, 2021, and then starting in December of last year and continuing through March of this year, there are many reports of lots of them, up to 76 at one time. If you’re thinking we just had an unusual burst of robins over the past four months, you’re right. Nearby birding hotspots like Catalina Regional Park and Catalina State Park had similar reporting, even though far more birders report from both locations than from SaddleBrooke. In fact, reports of robins from SaddleBrooke well exceed those for the Regional Park, just a few miles south of SaddleBrooke.

American Robins belong to the thrush family, Turdidae, together with 22 common species in five genera, that includes Arizona’s Eastern Bluebird, Western Bluebird and the Mountain Bluebird. Other Arizona thrushes that you have a decent chance of finding are the Hermit Thrush, Swainson’s Thrush, Varied Thrush, the Rufous-backed Robin, an increasingly common thrush from Mexico and the Townsend’s Solitaire. This last bird, the Townsend’s Solitaire, spends its summers in high elevation coniferous forests, and sometimes wanders down to about 3,400-feet in the winter, according to The Birds of Southeastern Arizona. It’s been reported in Catalina State Park rarely in the past and not at all in 2020 or 2021, but in December of last year and continuing in January through March of this year, one or two of these thrushes were reported, again an unusual occurrence similar to that of the robins. The Solitaire has only been reported once in the nearby Regional Park, on November 13, 2013, and until February of this year never in SaddleBrooke. A single Townsend’s Solitaire was reported in SaddleBrooke in three different locations by three different observers on six different days from February 12 through March 6, the first time it has been reported here since the community was founded. These unusual sightings of the two birds may be explained by the availability of food. An irruption of birds is defined as a mass movement of birds, in response to a lack of food, caused for example by the failure of trees to produce a normal seed crop. This may explain the large number of robins hanging out here, but we didn’t see flocks of Townsend’s Solitaires down here. I guess they call them ‘Solitaires’ for a good reason.

If you have questions or comments about SaddleBrooke’s birds, or to receive emailed information about bird walks led by Bob and Prudy, call (520) 825-9895 or email bobandpru@gmail.com. Previously published articles can be found at www.birdingthebrookeandbeyond.com.