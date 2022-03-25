Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to invite you to attend an in-person presentation with Parker Filer, the Assistant Extension Agent in Horticulture with the University of Arizona’s Pima County Cooperative Extension. Please join us on Wednesday, April 20 at 1 p.m. in the La Hacienda Club, La Mesa/La Montana rooms at SaddleBrooke Ranch for "Best Practices for Summer Vegetable Gardening.”
This presentation will serve as a helpful introduction to desert vegetable gardening during the summer months. Important concepts for successful and sustainable gardening and locally appropriate practices will be introduced and discussed, such as: characteristics and management of desert soils, efficient irrigation scheduling and methods, plant selection and cultivation including basic plant nutrients and fertilization, and pest identification and management.
Parker manages Pima County’s Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources (ANR) programming- including the Pima SmartScape and Pima Master Gardener programs. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Tropical Plant and Soil Science at the University of Hawaii, and a master's degree in International Agriculture and Rural Development from Cornell University. He has worked and studied with farmers in multiple countries and various parts of the United Sstates, before joining the University of Arizona’s Cooperative Extension in 2019.
Contact Sheilah Britton with questions at sheilahlou@gmail.com.