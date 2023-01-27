Presenting one of seven homes featured in the 2021 SaddleBrooke Community Outreach SBCO Remodeled Home Tour held November 13, 2021. This year’s Remodeled Home Tour moves back to springtime with two tours, morning and afternoon, on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

For Cliff and Shelia Ratza, view was the paramount criteria of their SaddleBrooke home search. The relocated Michiganders knew that any home could be renovated and remodeled, but orientation and views were a key element to a happily-ever-after in their new community.

The Galleria they found near the east end of Brassie Drive had astounding backyard southwest-facing views of Dome Rock in the foreground and a full Catalina Mountain panorama spanning westward to Pusch Ridge. However, the family room’s fireplace and patio columns significantly blocked the view from inside, and the original-owner home was very dated with an abundance of wall-to-wall carpet and chintz wallpaper, along with outdated counters—Corian in the kitchen and cultured marble in the bathrooms.

The Ratzas hired a general contractor to oversee the large-scale renovation of their home. SThat crew installed new ceramic wood plank tile throughout with five-inch baseboard and replaced all the home’s doors downstairs with solid knotty alder doors.

The living room’s fireplace received a makeover with a floor to ceiling stacked stone façade and mantel fashioned from a reclaimed railroad tie. Meanwhile, the family room fireplace and narrower side windows were removed to make way for two large picture windows. Motorized shades were added to the new back-facing wall of windows. The room’s busy wall-to-wall built-in entertainment center was replaced by a more contemporary, clean-lined framing of stack stone columns and floating shelves topped by a soffit spanning two walls with recessed downlighting that highlights the walls.

Seeking a more workable kitchen layout, the kitchen was gutted and the archway connecting kitchen to dining room, mirrored living room niche, wet bar, and walk-in pantry were all removed and replaced with a solid wall as backdrop for the new cabinetry. The homeowners hired a kitchen designer who drew inspiration from the Durango floor plan, eschewing the Galleria’s remotely located sink peninsula for the efficient flow of a centrally located island to provide an efficient kitchen work triangle.

Unwilling to lose the practicality of the Galleria’s walk-in pantry, Cliff Ratza relied on the CAD (computer-aided drafting) skills of his design engineering background to aid in the design of a new pantry in the corner of the kitchen flanked by two walls of cabinets painted in creamy “Cedar Key” with Antique Brown glaze topped with stunning Colonial Cream granite counters and featuring staggered uppers with a number of glass-fronted, lighted cabinets and a couple of floating shelves. Shelia prefers the easier-to-open, one-handed ergonomics of using drawers rather than doors in the base cabinets.

The organization-loving couple worked together to considerably improve an asset of the Galleria’s plan, the divided dressing area entry to the owners’ bath. Working from his own workshop, located between the laundry room and garage, Cliff crafted the custom cabinetry and handsome hardwood drawers to suit the couple’s storage needs. Beyond the new, customized closet lies a completely remodeled primary bathroom, with soaker tub and smaller shower demoed and replaced with a huge, handsome, door-less, roll-in shower with built-in bench. The bathroom’s new executive height cabinetry with the same painted finish as the kitchen are topped with beautiful, earthy colored Sage Brush granite, also used in the laundry room and workshop.

To expand the home’s view and extend its flow outdoors, the couple relied on Sunce Enterprises to remove the interior pillars of the covered patio and Raul Hernandez Landscaping to install an updated, expanded travertine patio, new BBQ island and low maintenance landscape.

The result of the Ratza’s remodel and renovation efforts is an organized home with a calm, soothing environment that lends to a cohesive, calm environment with unobstructed access to the coveted mountain views. Undoubtedly, many Home Tour visitors were left yearning for a similar “Gallerango” kitchen!