Before moving to SaddleBrooke, I lived in a humid climate. Gardening was very enjoyable with new colors each quarter, seasonal climates and easy solutions for year-round bountiful landscaping.

Moving to the desert left me unsatisfied with my gardening because it takes little to keep a cactus alive.

One day, I was shopping at an estate sale and found a beautiful pot in the back corner of the yard. It had an ugly, unkept plant it and I thought it was dead. I asked, “How much for pot?”

They replied, “Oh, please just take it away.”

It was a struggle getting this old tree home. While getting it out of the pot to discard it, I realized it was a beautiful, old tree that had never had any love. I ‘googled’ and found it was called an elephant food; baby jade; or the botanical name, portulacaria afra. The more I trimmed off dead limbs I uncovered the most majestic trunk I had ever seen. Somewhere in my ‘databank of unnecessary knowledge’ I remembered reading that bonsai trees were an expression of art to emulate a 150-year-old tree that survived years of storms, lightening, droughts, monsoons and sunny days. This poor old tree was just that. My friend, Google, also found the Tucson Bonsai Society. I took my elephant food tree to the next monthly meeting in central Tucson. They taught me how to make a real bonsai out of my majestic tree. That was six-years-ago.

Since then, I’ve come to discover that many people who retire to SaddleBrooke look to Tucson Bonsai Society to help save their trees from the dry heat and monsoons. Currently, the Tucson Bonsai Society has 125 members, eight of these members are SaddleBrooke residents. Their mission is to educate members to learn how to help bonsai thrive in the Sonoran Desert. Especially, because Bonsai in the Sonoran Desert is a special talent!

From Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, April 30, many bonsai trees will be on exhibit at the 51st Annual Living Art Bonsai Exhibition at Tucson Botanical Gardens. Some of these bonsai on display can range from eight-inches to four-feet. Some are only one-year-old, while some can be 80-years-old! You will be amazed! Club’s members will exhibit their bonsai art in their trees, from all species. Each day, there will be a two-hour demonstration on how to take a nursery stock and transform it into a bonsai—right before your eyes. Then, they will raffle if off to a new bonsai owner. Members of the Tucson Botanical Gardens get in free. Non-members of the Botanical Gardens pay $15 for the day and get to enjoy the Botanical Gardens all day and attend the Bonsai Living Art Exhibition as well. For more information, email Cynthia Martin, Vice President of Tucson Bonsai Society at hello@tucsonbonsai.org.