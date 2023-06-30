Current Home Prices:The past three-years have been a boon for homeowners and the value of their homes. The National median existing-home sale price was $366,900, a 38 percent jump since 2020 (per Kiplinger’s Personal Finance). After interest rates spiked in 2022, home prices stalled nationally and in SaddleBrooke. Some forecasters predict that prices will fall in 2023 but the National Association of Realtors expect prices to stay flat. We have seen prices settle and then increased slightly in SaddleBrooke for the first six months of 2023.

These historically high prices have pushed some out of the market due to affordability. Home-value growth outpaced income growth in all 50 states from 2019 through 2021, according to a recent study by LendingTree (an online mortgage vendor). On average, median home values rose 17.4 percent during that three-year period, while median household incomes increased by just six percent.

Future Home PricesFreddie Mac forecasts a price decline of 0.2 percent and economists at Core Logic predict a 2.8 percent increase for the year ending November 2023.

The median home price for new construction was $442,100 in December 2022—up from $430,000 a year earlier. I don’t expect prices to decline because builders are not delivering enough new homes to close the inventory shortage. Per Realtor.com, single-family housing starts will decline 5.4 percent this year which will mean there will be even fewer homes for sale.

Some markets are still hot, and some have cooled off. California’s median home price is on track for an 8.8% decline according to the California Association of Realtors. Another Realtor (Redfin) notes that housing prices will fall in other pandemic-migration hot spots like Phoenix, Austin, and Boise. So, it is a mixed bag across the United States.

Mortgage RatesMortgage rates will play a big role in the direction of home prices —even in SaddleBrooke. The 30-year fixed-rate average nearly doubled in 2022 and closed out the year at 6.42 percent. Rates are still hovering at that level. The National Association of Realtors predicts that rates have peaked and will edge down this year. The Mortgage Bankers Association predicts rates will be at 5.2 percent by the end of 2023.

InventoryHome inventory that is for sale continues to be lean Nationally and in SaddleBrooke. There are currently 45 homes for sale in SaddleBrooke HOA-1 and HOA-2; there are 13 homes available for sale in Saddlebrooke Ranch. Retirees want to move to Arizona from all over the country and the demand for homes has kept inventory low. Some retirees want to move but don’t want to give up their 2.5 percent mortgage rate to move here and possibly pay a much higher mortgage rate. This issue has somewhat slowed demand.

Options for BuyersPay cash if you can.

Take out a home equity line of credit on your existing home if you are a snowbird and looking for a second.

Explore a reverse mortgage to provide funding.

Do protect yourself by requiring an appraisal and inspection. Many buyers waived home inspection and appraisal contingencies in the past few years; this trend has slowed.

Find an agent that knows the local market and is in touch with homes that may be coming on the market soon.

Advice for SellersPrice your home realistically. Sellers are no longer in a position to over-price their homes. At the beginning of 2022, there were bidding wars and multiple offers— now many properties are sitting and incurring price reductions. The average “days on market” is 37 days in SaddleBrooke.

Make sure repairs are done before you list your property.

Be prepared to offer seller concessions—like paying for repairs identified in the inspection, paying for a home warranty for the buyer, or helping the buyer with closing costs. Paying a few thousand dollars is a small price to pay when selling a $500,000 home.