After a two-year housing boom, the housing market in SaddleBrooke is changing. Interest rates have steadily increased, and the spike in mortgage rates stunned everyone with the speed that the market cooled. In SaddleBrooke, prices have not cooled as much due to the low inventory available to buyers. Home prices have stabilized a bit and there have even been a few price reductions.

Sellers may be disappointed that bidding wars and price increases are over as well as offers in-excess-of asking price. Most buyers are sighing in relief that they may be able to find the home they have been dreaming of.

Some of my clients have said they would prefer to rent until the market frenzy is over. Sadly, there are few homes in SaddleBrooke and Oro Valley to rent and rental rates have gone up considerably. Nationally, the vacancy rate is below 5 percent according to RentCafe—which means low availability and high rates. Ask your realtor if they know of anything to rent — most can guide you to agents that specialize in rental homes.

It is a confusing time in the market and there is a lot of uncertainty. Below are a few suggestions to follow and consider working with a licensed realtor to guide you through the process.

Interest Rates Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve have increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 3.75 percent this year. Since December, mortgage rates have more than doubled to roughly 7 percent. We had a respite in November when inflation cooled a bit and mortgage rates dropped from 7.22% percent to 6.62 percent.

In January, a buyer would have paid around $2,100 a month for a $500,000 home loan. That amount has increased by over $800 per month. Chairman Powell has indicated he plans to continue to raise interest rates until inflation cools. When the market cools, the housing market could return to a “normal” where homes take a few months to sell and prices increase gradually.

Home Prices and Inventory Home prices are not likely to take a nosedive. The median sales price in SaddleBrooke is down only $3,500 for October 2022 as compared to the prior month. The October 2022 median sales price is up 24% from the prior year ($551k vs $444k).

What has changed is the volume of sales. In October 2022, the sales volume was almost $11.5 million as compared to $12.7 million in October 2021. We continue to have a low inventory of homes and as of November 18, 2022, there are only 59 homes on the market in HOA-1 and HOA-2.

The long-term outlook is very good for home prices. Remember—roughly 8,000 people turn age 65 every day and many will be looking for a retirement home in the sunshine. Market trends indicate that people that are waiting for prices to fall, are going to be disappointed.

If You are a BuyerIt is still a seller’s market right now which means:

Fewer homes to choose from

Less negotiating power

Could spend more than asking price or at list price

Competition from other buyers

If you find the perfect home, I still recommend jumping into the market. You have a little more negotiating power compared to the last six months and rates could still go higher until inflation is tamed.

If You are a SellerExpect your home to sell within a few weeks

You may get multiple offers but don’t expect offers significantly in-excess-of asking price

You may not have to do as many repairs or offer concessions to get the deal done

If you are planning to sell in the next year, you might be better off doing it sooner rather than later. Your home may sit on the market for a few weeks but if priced well, it should sell near the asking price which is more than you would have gotten a year ago.