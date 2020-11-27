Three years ago, we moved from our 2,400 square foot home to a less than 1,600 square foot villa. We realized we no longer needed all those rooms and space. We also liked the idea of having somebody else worry about the home and yard maintenance. While we loved the villa’s east-facing backyard mountain view, we knew the dark and dated interior would require a gut-job remodel.
Although the remodel was expensive, we have not regretted it one day since. The advantages of not having to worry about replacing a roof, taking care of the landscape, replacing the irrigation system and getting your home painted every five to seven years have been a huge plus and, since property tax, homeowners insurance and utility costs are less, we feel the separate association dues are justified. Even with the additional HOA fee, villa owners often find that annual costs of a villa are less than those of a freestanding home!
One of the benefits of purchasing a resale Villa in Units 35 and 35A of HOA-2, is the ability to utilize your rear outdoor living space by extending our patio, which may be up to ten feet deep beyond the edge of your under-roof patio and span the width of your unit. (The villas of HOA-1 are also at liberty to expand their patios, although lots are smaller there.)
Villas II owners are also able to personalize that outdoor space with pots, yard art and umbrellas. When we began the outdoor project, we requested the removal of several overgrown, overaged plantings which required extra maintenance and water, giving us the opportunity to expand the existing patio.
Although villa owners must go through the Landscape Committee to make any outdoor plant changes, the committee works hard to accommodate resident’s requests. They strive to educate residents and encourage them toward a more desert-friendly landscape—away from the builder’s original choice of fast-growing yet invasive, water-hungry plantings.
The Villas are a great alternative if you have reached that time in your life when you no longer want to be owned by your house, yet do not want to move away from SaddleBrooke.
It’s not a total lock and leave scenario (always a good idea to have someone check in while you’re away!) but it’s pretty darn close. And less time working on your home and yard means more time for travel, hobbies and socializing with friends and neighbors!
Jo Parsons is a Real Estate Concierge and part of the Make Your Move Matter Team.