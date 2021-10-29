The average price of a house has changed dramatically over the last few decades. This trend is a result of changing economic factors, rising construction costs, and many other elements.
Why Are Homes So Expensive Now?
Political, economic, and other societal changes have combined to result in consistent price increases. Below are the main factors when asking why are houses so expensive:
- Lower Interest Rates
- One of the main reasons home prices have increased over time is low interest rates.
- When interest rates decrease, the cost of financing a home goes down, and homeowners are inclined to purchase property. This increase in demand almost always increases overall home prices.
- Higher Construction Costs
- A major contributor to higher construction costs is the increasing cost of lumber in the U.S. Lumber prices have increased due to the increased demand for houses and due to the labor shortage to harvest the wood. Lumber prices have decreased during the past three months which will lower new home prices in the future.
- Not all construction materials are made in the U.S. and must often be imported from other countries. Trade agreements and tariffs have increased the prices of imported materials.
- Lower Builder Confidence
- During the Great Recession, many home builders faced significant losses on new construction. Many construction companies are still wary after these losses and have not built up an inventory of homes. In SaddleBrooke, there are only 20 homes for sale as of this writing—only 0.7 months of inventory.
- COVID-19 and Economic Security
- After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest rates were lowered to help stimulate the economy. The decline in interest rates, along with the fact that many Americans wanted to leave apartments and cities in favor of bigger living spaces and lower prices, caused an increase in demand. Many employers were allowing employees to live anywhere and work from home.
- On the other hand, the political and economic uncertainty caused many sellers to back away from the market and hold onto their homes. This has resulted in more buyers than sellers—and a dramatic increase in overall housing prices.
- Increase in Land Prices
- Population increases have resulted in less available land throughout the country. There is no shortage, but land is generally more expensive to buy which has increased the price of new homes.
- Increase in Local Zoning Regulations
- The changes in building and zoning laws have contributed to home price increases. A few examples are permit requirements and neighborhood restrictions which can increase prices while also improving safety for homeowners.
History Of Housing Prices
The first U.S. housing census was in 1940, when the average price of a single-family home was around $30,600 (when adjusted for inflation). According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average price of a single-family home was $346,000 as of January 2021. So, how did prices go from $30,600 to $346,000?
For the most part, the average cost of a home has experienced steady growth since 1940. There have been spikes and falls throughout time, but a big change happened after World War II. Bill Levitt had a plan to build 1,000 rental homes for returning soldiers on the GI Bill. The 17,500 identical, mass-produced bungalows sold quickly which set the template for suburbia and the American Dream. The homeownership rate rose to 61.9 percent in 1960 from 43.6 percent in 1940.
There have been some spikes and falls in home prices caused by various economic factors. The most significant increase in home prices was recorded in the 1970s, with prices growing by 43 percent over the decade. By 1979, the average house cost was about $70,000, compared with a $2,500 Depression-era low (per Barron’s). This was followed by the slowest growth period over the 1980s, when home prices increased by about 8 percent.
There have also been short periods of decline; for example, during the Great Recession in the 2000s, home prices fell by almost 12 percent. According to Federal Reserve data, the median price of a home in 2005 was $233,700 and then bottomed out in 2009 to $208,400 due to the subprime-mortgage crisis. Prices would fully recover by 2013 and as of 2021, the median price in the U.S. was $374,900.
Unfortunately, average salaries and wages in the U.S. have not risen at the same rate that home prices have. According to Pew Research Center, wages grow between two and three percent each year. This gap has left many Americans unable to purchase property, particularly in recent years. Although, there are many homeownership programs aimed at combating this reality.
Advice for Buyers and Sellers
Buyers and sellers are eager to jump into today’s real estate market, but for different reasons. Buyers are interested in the low interest rates that lower the cost of ownership. After a year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, many renters want the space to grow. Buyers should be aware of potentially overpaying for their home should prices settle back down. Pay attention to your finances and your needs for a new home, in time you will find what you are looking for.
Sellers, on the other hand, should be careful in listing their properties without a backup plan. You may look at your overall appreciation and think it is a great time to sell. But you will be entering the same market again as a buyer (unless you want to rent or you are leaving the area). The best piece of advice for sellers is to plan ahead and remember real estate is a long-term investment and there will be time to take advantage of property appreciation, low interest rates, and more.
Summary
Homeownership is at the core of the American dream. For many, buying a house is a once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment, while others make their living buying and selling real estate. Either way, the steady increase in home prices has presented challenges for many individuals. Home prices have still risen significantly over the last few decades as a result of several factors. The housing market may cool off a bit after the sizzling summer of sales we just experienced. But there is plenty of pent-up demand from first-time buyers and others to take advantage of historically low rates.
