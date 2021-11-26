Is wine healthy? Honestly, after countless studies either warning against it or praising wine for its health benefits, it’s hard to tell. However, I bet many people would just LOVE for that to be the case (including me!). So, let’s take a closer look at how this might be possible.
Likely the biggest potential benefit of drinking wine is that it supports life longevity. This ancient elixir we call wine is filled with polyphenols (antioxidants). The most significant of which is the powerful Resveratrol, plus tannins (flavonoids), as well as several others. While red wines are the most concentrated in antioxidants, a couple of them can also be found in white wine too! In fact, some red wines have more antioxidants than raw blueberries and even miracle fruits like Açaí and pomegranate juice. However, semi-sweet dark chocolate still reigns supreme when it comes to antioxidant rich foods, which is great news for chocolate lovers. Nothing says health like a pairing of red wine and dark chocolate, eh?
What’s so special about antioxidants anyway? Antioxidants are molecules that stop free radicals which cause damage and the eventual destruction of our body’s cells. Cell damage leads to accelerated aging and disease, so antioxidants are crucial in that they have extra electrons which fill in when oxidation or free radicals create instability. To simplify how it works, apply this analogy. Imagine you have a row of dominoes lined up, each one representing a stable molecule inside a body’s cell. A tennis ball (representing the free radicals) bumps into the first domino and they all start to fall one after the other. The whole row will eventually fall, and the cell will be completely destroyed. However, antioxidants can act like a hand inserted between the dominoes to stop the chain reaction and keeping destruction of our bodies at bay.
SO, what potential life extending health benefits do these antioxidants in wine possibly provide? Well, if you drink wine in moderation, it could aid you in achieving:
A Healthier Heart - Much research has shown that antioxidants like resveratrol may help guard our hearts from certain cardiovascular disease. Resveratrol helps to protect the lining of the blood vessels in the heart as well as lower LDL (bad cholesterol) while increasing HDL (good cholesterol). All of this allows us to hopefully avoid artery damage and the formation of blood clots. That must be why we have so much love in our hearts for wine! Keep in mind though, the heart is a fickle thing, so please drink responsibly.
Healthy Looking Skin - The high levels of antioxidants in wine help rejuvenate the skin, increase skin elasticity and keep the skin bright and glowing. In fact, consuming wine can stimulate blood circulation that may prevent wrinkle formation and skin aging. Beware though, overindulgence could cause dehydration and aggravation of our skin.
Improved Eyesight - Once again antioxidant resveratrol to the rescue! Resveratrol prevents the growth of blood vessels in the eyes which causes age-related deterioration of eye muscles and Macular Degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss. So, say goodbye to carrots and drink up your wine (in moderation) for better eye health.
Boosting Your Body’s Defenses - Ethanol the chemical component of alcoholic beverages such as wine can help increase the potency of vaccinations. In addition, daily consumption of wine helps improve the immune system given its high level of antioxidants that can prevent viruses from multiplying once they have entered the body’s system. There’s actually some proof out there that red wine can aid in curing the symptoms of cold and flu!
Outside of antioxidants, wine is great for just improving of daily life and keeping us calm. Wine has undergone numerous studies that have found connections between improving quality of life and its consumption. This delicious beverage is closely associated with positive experiences of enjoyment and reducing stress. So, relax and enjoy (responsibly) on the regular to wash your worries away.
Now you’re probably thinking, alright then, I want in on all this goodness, tell me, which wines contain the most of these so-called magic antioxidants? Survey says… Usually, young red wines of these varietals in particular: Tannat, Sagrantino, Gamay, Pinot Noir, Grenache, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, for whites Chardonnay, Riesling, and Sauvignon Blanc. Unfamiliar with a few of these wines (especially those three reds topping the list) and not sure if you’ll like them? Have a wine professional do a customized tasting for you and request these specifically.
Ok, so back to the original question, is wine healthy or not? Well, at the risk of bursting your bubble, and as if the constant reminder to drink in moderation wasn’t already disappointing enough. The fact is, determining if wine can be “good for you” is still not an exact science. We don’t yet know if the alcoholic content of wine negates its antioxidant benefits. Therefore, it can’t be said conclusively that wine is a “healthy” lifestyle addition. (Sorry, you probably knew that was coming…) Instead, drink wine because it makes you happy. This is perhaps the best and likely most indisputable reason to do so. Cheers to that!
Janice Slayton is a Certified Specialist of Wine, working in the wine industry for five-plus years. For wine suggestions, with questions or party invitations, email jslayton@designedforwine.com.