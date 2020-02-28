One of the most frequent questions I receive from readers of my column relates to wine clubs here in Saddlebrooke. Residents inquire if there is a formal club, similar to other social clubs that gather in the meeting rooms within the HOA-1 and HOA-2 public buildings. The short answer is: ‘no.’ A formal chartered club which holds scheduled meetings on clubhouse property would run into a number of financial, logistical and liquor licensing issues, making the operation of such club quite difficult.
That being said, there are a number of alternatives which, from my perspective, can provide a better-quality experience for the participants. Informal clubs or groups, meeting in people’s homes, face few of the restrictions of a formal club and offer the flexibility to be tailored to the members’ interests and budget. There are a number of wine (and also hard spirits) groups that gather regularly within our community. Locating one becomes just a matter of asking around. Some groups are indirectly affiliated with a specific unit, while others are just groups of like-minded individuals who meet on a regular basis to sample and chat about wine.
If you can’t locate a group that fits your needs, it is relatively easy to put one together yourself. If you and a few of your friends are interested in putting together a group wine tasting that meets on a regular basis I do have a few suggestions:
First, keep it relatively small, six to ten people is a good number in that the members will each have an opportunity to voice their thoughts on the wine being sampled. The larger the group becomes the easier for side bar conversations to start and before you know it the gathering becomes a purely social party with limited focus on the wines.
Secondly, while not absolutely necessary, it is good to have some form of evaluation format. Using a grading or evaluation form helps keep your gathering wine-centric and encourages participants to focus on what is in the glass in front of them. There are plenty of options available online that follow the standard ‘see,’ ‘smell,’ ‘taste’ and ‘reflect’ format. The one I use with my ILR class and private clients is a modified version of a tasting program used by sommeliers and wine educators. When it comes to evaluation you don’t have to get fancy, it’s just a tool to get everyone thinking and prepared to share their experience with a particular wine.
Third, there should be a consensus on logistics pretty early on. How often should the group meet? (Monthly or every other month is typical.) What is the group’s budget and how are the costs shared? How many wines per meeting? (Four to five is good.) And who makes the decision on wines, as well as appetizers, because many wines show best when paired with food.
Finally, the group has to come up with strategies to keep these gatherings fun. I tell my clients that ‘you can be serious about wine without taking wine too seriously.’ Come up with specific themes for your gathering. It might be a simple as comparing various examples of Chardonnay; sampling wines from a specific country or region; or putting together a blind tasting where participants evaluate the wine without knowing what it is or where it comes from.
Other worthwhile options within Saddlebrooke are the regularly scheduled tastings and dinners hosted by our restaurants. While not as intimate or formal, these are great opportunities to try new wines and enjoy the company of your fellow residents.
If you are looking to start a wine club, need ideas for an existing group or are looking to host a one-time tasting at your house feel free to reach out to me as I enjoy chatting about wine almost as much as I enjoy drinking it!
Saluté
Tom Oetinger holds an advanced certification in wine & spirits from the WSET in London, England. He is available to assist you with your wine events or answer your wine questions at tjo1913@gmail.com.