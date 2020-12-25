As we flip the calendar into 2021, I am sure that all of us are hoping that, on so many levels, it will be so much better than the previous year. A new year provides opportunities to make resolutions; start new projects or take on challenges that have been on our minds. One such project that I’ve been contemplating for some time involves, you guessed it: wine.
Since I started writing this column almost five years ago, I have enjoyed providing snippets of information relative to wine varieties, regions, food pairings and shopping strategies. What I haven’t been able to offer is suggestions on sales, limited time offers and special deals from local retailers. Submission deadlines for the paper often impede my ability to offer this information in a timely manner. I frequently come across these ‘good deals,’ but outside on my small circle of wine friends, private clients and ILR students, I haven’t been able to get the word out.
With this in mind, I come up with a process to notify interested readers about buying opportunities for high QPR (quality price ratio) wines in our area. Starting this month, using an email service, I will be offering a somewhat regular email entitled ‘Wine Finds.’ This free service will provide the subscribers with time sensitive best buys on wines that I feel are worth considering. Often, these deals will be found at Total Wine, Costco, Trader Joes and other markets, as well as the local wine shops that I’ve recommended in the past. My intent is not to fill the subscribers’ inbox with numerous emails; I’m guessing about one a month. I won’t benefit in any way from wine sales stemming from this project; the fact is: I get excited when I discover a great wine at a good price and enjoy letting people know about it.
If you’re interested in subscribing to this service send an email with your name to me at TJO1913@gmail.com and I’ll add you to the list. You can always unsubscribe at any time. Feel free to let your wine friends know about this opportunity as well. We don’t get enough good news these days, so it’s always nice to share (both the news and a bottle of great wine)!
Saluté.
Tom Oetinger holds an advanced certification in wine & spirits from the WSET in London, England. He is available to assist you with your wine events or answer your wine questions at tjo1913@gmail.com.