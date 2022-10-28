Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invite you to attend an in-person presentation with Deb North who will be presenting, Winterizing Your Desert Garden at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16. Ms. North will be speaking in the La Mesa/La Montana Rooms at La Hacienda in SaddleBrooke Ranch.

Though it might seem like a long stretch to winter, November is the time to begin planning for cooler, even colder nights and days. This is the perfect month for adjusting irrigation, purchasing frost cloth and general winterizing of your garden.

Seasoned Pima County Master Gardener, Deb North will help you organize your winter plan for a healthier, hardier garden.