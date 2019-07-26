Living in SaddleBrooke, Arizona for 23 years has certainly given me lots the opportunity to explore and implement a variety of yard art in our landscape. Now in our third home (about average for most residents), our landscape has seen numerous changes.
We started out with minor changes and, gradually, our taste grew to include ceramic, Talavera and metal art pieces to enjoy and share with friends and neighbors alike.
While front yard art requires attention to ALC Rules and Regulations, your back yard and patio allow you the freedom to express your individuality anyway you please, within reason.
We have a collection of Talavera dogs and ceramic frogs, including some painted metal pieces, which give our limited patio space color and a touch of whimsy. We also have added a potted spinner which was a souvenir from our trip to Santé Fe, New Mexico last year. My husband Jim is now forbidden to return…
While spinners are attractive and mesmerizing, please ensure that you abide by the height requirements before purchasing. Bigger is not always better, especially if it annoys your neighbors. Ours is less than four feet tall and spins silently. We enjoy its soothing effect over our morning coffee or early evening wine.
Talavera pottery makes for wonderful accent pieces with many varied colors and designs to choose ranging from Great Dane dogs to miniature frogs and lizards. Of course, no patio would be complete without an assortment of colorful pots filled with live plants or those newer metal flowers which add a wonderful splash of color while requiring no maintenance or water. A major plus for our desert environment!
However you decide to renew your patio, summer is a great time to shop as most vendors have great sales to move older items and allow room for replenishing their stock before the Snowbirds return in the fall.
So, what are you waiting for? Get out there and take advantage of the sales, then sit and relax in your “new” landscape environment. There can never be too much color in our backyard oasis!