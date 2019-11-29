If you happened to purchase tickets for the 2019 SBCO Remodeled Home Tour, then you were fortunate enough to enjoy an English Garden right smack dab in the middle of SaddleBrooke.
Living in the high desert has many advantages including gorgeous mountain views, lush golf courses and opportunity! You can make your back-yard oasis as simple as extended patios with native flora such as cacti, oleander shrubs, varied grasses, multiple succulent plants and a soothing water feature. You can also turn it into a lush green garden. All it takes is imagination, patience and a green thumb.
Today there are many wonderful nurseries available to us that feature everything from arid thriving plants to palm trees, flowering shrubs and beautiful rose bushes in almost every color imaginable. It is worth your time to visit some of our local nurseries, take pictures of what you like, discuss the care and water requirements and become educated before you bring home that first treasure. It also helps if you bring pictures of your current landscape, your orientation and most important your elevation.
If you’re planning a move in the next year, make sure to factor that into your plantings. Attention to detail on the outside is perhaps more important than the inside because most of us spend many relaxing hours enjoying the sunrise and sunsets, listening to the birds and entertaining friends in our extended living areas.
Working for Beth Fedor and Lynn Dent has given me the opportunity to preview a potential listing to assist their sellers and work with their buyers on how to make that special home and yard their own. It truly makes the move matter.