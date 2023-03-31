Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to invite you to attend a Zoom webinar presentation with Catesby Suter on Wednesday, April 12, at 1 p.m. Ms. Suter will present 10 Steps to Successful Vegetable Gardening with an Emphasis on Tomatoes—a welcome spring antidote to the arrival of warmer weather. She’ll talk about gardening strategies for growing vegetables in spite of our desert climate.

Catesby holds a bachelor degree in in Biology and a master’s degree in Botany from Arizona State University. She spent her career working in the public sector, and since retiring has focused on teaching Master Gardener Classes and hands on learning. Catesby has a passion for plants and teaching with a solid grounding in science. Her goal is to inspire green enthusiasm by teaching the science behind the art of gardening.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Register online at extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners, then click on events. For questions about registration, email Lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.

Questions? Contact Sheilah Britton at sheilahlou@gmail.com.