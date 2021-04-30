When you want a delicious pasta dinner with a big twist, this recipe is for you to try. It is relatively easy and can be used as the entire dinner or as a side dish for guests. It is also very good for a unit party here in SaddleBrooke. Enjoy!
How to Make
- Cut four small zucchinis lengthwise in half; scrape out and chop the inside flesh, leaving ¼-inch in the shell.
- In a 10-inch skillet, heat 2 tsp. olive oil on medium high heat. Add chopped up zucchini flesh; one small onion, chopped; two links sweet Italian sausage (casing removed); and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook about 8-minutes, breaking up with the back of a spoon.
- In a 3-quart baking dish, spread 1¼ cups Marinara sauce; arrange zucchini shells on top of the sauce, cut side up. Spoon sausage mixture into the shells. Top with 1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese.
- Cover with foil; bake at 450 degrees for 30-minutes. Uncover and bake five-minutes more.
- Garnish with chopped parsley or dried parsley flakes.
- Serve with your favorite pasta, if using as part of the meal, or just serve the boats as the entire meal.
- Optional: Toasted garlic bread smeared with butter.