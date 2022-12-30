Many adults are familiar with various remedies to mitigate symptoms and shorten the duration of the common cold. A bowl of chicken soup, a little extra sleep and tea with honey can help people feel better as they confront cold symptoms like runny nose and sore throat.

Oatmeal is another popular cold remedy, but a piping hot bowl of ground oats can benefit the body even when it’s not battling a cold.

Oatmeal and Gut HealthBeta-glucan is a soluble fiber found in oatmeal that prevents constipation and promotes regular bowel movements. According to Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, author of The Sports Nutrition Playbook, beta-glucan fiber has been linked to healthy gut bacteria. Healthy gut bacteria can reduce the likelihood individuals will experience issues with digestion after eating and can lower the risk for inflammation and chronic disease.

Oatmeal and CholesterolWebMD notes that the beta-glucan in oatmeal can help individuals lower their cholesterol. The soluble fiber in oatmeal reduces the absorption of cholesterol into the bloodstream, a property the Mayo Clinic reports can help individuals lower their levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or ‘bad,’ cholesterol. It’s worth nothing that many people add fiber-rich fruits and berries to their oatmeal, which can help lower cholesterol even further.

Oatmeal and Blood SugarA review published in the journal Nutrici—n Hospitilaria in 2015 found that eating foods that contained beta-glucans could help lower blood glucose levels in people with diabetes. That makes oatmeal an especially valuable dietary choice for individuals with diabetes, many of whom also must make an effort to lower levels of LDL in their bodies.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Oatmeal and Controlling WeightA filling, healthy breakfast can help individuals avoid the kind of snacking that can contribute to unwanted weight gain. The fiber content in oatmeal helps people feel fuller longer, reducing the likelihood that they’ll reach for potentially unhealthy snacks throughout the day. That can make it easier to lose weight and keep the pounds off over the long haul.

Oatmeal and NutrientsOatmeal is among the most nutrient-dense breakfast foods a person can eat. The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Nutrient Database indicates that a 1Ú2 cup serving oatmeal contains 13 grams of protein, 52 grams of carbohydrates and eight grams total fiber. In addition, the USDA notes that oatmeal is a great source of beneficial minerals like magnesium and potassium.

Oatmeal is widely recognized as an effective cold remedy. However, the nutritional value of oatmeal makes it a worthy addition to individuals’ diets whether they have a cold or not.