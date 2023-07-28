Democracy is most effective when all eligible voters cast their votes. Whether voters vote in person or submit absentee or mail-in ballots, the importance of voting cannot be understated.

In recognition of the importance of voting, each year the United States celebrates National Voter Registration Day on the fourth Tuesday in September. This year, National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, September 19.

What is National Voter Registration Day?

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday to get Americans registered to vote and educate them about how to vote on or around Election Day. More than 5 million voters across all 50 states have registered to vote on National Voter Registration Day, including 1.5 million in 2020.

Why is National Voter Registration Day Important?

The organizers behind the holiday note that as many as 25 percent of all eligible voters in the United States are not registered to vote. Voters who miss the deadlines to register, which vary from state to state, are ineligible to vote, though some states allow voters to register in person on Election Day and still vote. Voter registration is not closed in any state on or before National Voter Registration Day, so participants can rest easy knowing that if they successfully register on this day, they will be eligible to vote on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 5, 2024. A list of state-by-state voter registration deadlines can be found at Vote.org.

How can Everyone Participate in National Voter Registration Day?

The organizers behind National Voter Registration Day note that it is a partner-driven effort. Partners include individuals but also nonprofit organizations, campus and youth groups, high schools, libraries, election offices, local and national businesses, co-ops, digital platforms, media outlets, and more. Community events, including in-person and virtual events, and social media campaigns are just some of the ways individuals can promote and participate in National Voter Registration Day.

Is National Voter Registration Day a Partisan Event?

Organizers urge participants to avoid using National Voter Registration Day to advocate on behalf of a particular candidate, party or ballot measure. The holiday is intended to provide nonpartisan education to voters about voter registration, including where and how to register as well as vote. The organizers want the day to remain positive and urge participants to avoid asking people who they plan to vote for or who they voted for in the past. In addition, participants should not wear shirts, buttons or stickers that support a particular candidate or party or convey a political message. Organizers also urge people to avoid getting pulled into political debates with people they are registering or bystanders.

National Voter Registration Day takes place on Tuesday, September 19. More information can be found at nationalvoterregistrationday.org.