David A. Dahl, formerly of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, died peacefully in his sleep the morning of Dec. 14, 2018. He had struggled with various illnesses during his last two months, and eventually passed from complications related to heart disease. Dave was a beloved husband, father, grandpa and brother, and he was a friend to many.
Dave was born in Washington May 19, 1944. After a short stint in the Army, he took a job at Boeing, where he worked for many years. It was here that he met his first wife, Rita. They married in September of 1966, and they went on to raise their sons Jeff and Doug in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
While employed at Boeing, Dave became a volunteer firefighter for the Mountlake Terrace Fire Department, and in this he found his passion. In 1975 he became a full-time firefighter and did this until his retirement from the fire department in 1989. Throughout the 1990s Dave volunteered his time working as a rescue diver, and later as Rescue Director, for the Region 10 Hydroplane Association. Following his retirement from the fire department, Dave returned to Boeing and became a safety officer there, and it was from Boeing that both he and Rita retired in 1998.
Shortly after their retirement, Dave and Rita fell in love with the SaddleBrooke community in Arizona and in no time at all they bought a house and moved south. They quickly made many new friends with whom to share their time. They traveled throughout the US and Canada in their motor home, and also spent quite a bit of time traveling outside the US. It's safe to say they enjoyed their early retirement years immensely. Rita passed away in 2003, but Dave was fortunate to find love for a second time in Camille Wiberg, whom he married in May of 2007. Dave and Cami have also been active in the SaddleBrooke community and shared many travels and many friends.
A short while after the move to SaddleBrooke, Dave became involved with the SaddleBrooke Patrol, where he was an officer for several years. He enjoyed his time with the patrol, but firefighting had always been his pride and passion, and he missed being involved with the firefighting community. In August of 2007, Dave was appointed as commissioner for the Golder Ranch Fire Department, where he became a valuable asset to the board and a proud advocate for the fire district. He was also a generous contributor to the Golder Ranch FD Kids Christmas fund every year. Dave gave liberally of his time and will be missed by many.
In his final weeks, Dave had a steady stream of friends, family and coworkers visiting him at his home where he was under the loving care of Camille and occasional hospice workers. He cherished these visits, and the opportunity to share good-byes. A memorial service will be held at the SaddleBrookeOne Clubhouse, 64500 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Tucson at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.
Dave was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita, his brother Steven, and his parents Chester and Barbara. He is survived by his wife Camille, his sons Jeff and Doug (Debbie), his grandchildren Duane and Alyssa, and several siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dave's memory to either the North Tucson Firefighters Association (ntffa.org) or to the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA (aawl.org).